The Houston Astros’ lousy start to the season in the Major Leagues

The Astros Houston have had a lousy beginning from season 2021 in the Big leagues. Those led by Dusty Baker have suffered 9 defeats in the last 10 games of the MLB.

Something is happening with the Astros, who are used to being one of the most winning teams of the Big leagues and, in their last games they have only added defeats.

The organization’s record is alarming. However, they have also had important players injured such as the case of Venezuelan José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez among others who are a fundamental part of the organization of the Astros.

The franchise of the Astros from Houston They are in the bottom box of the American League West division, with a record of seven wins and 10 losses. Without a doubt, a beginning from season for oblivion in the Big leagues.

So far, they have not shown awakening and continue their course to the World Series, but what is certain is that this team cannot be left for dead because they always find a way to reach the Playoffs and even get into the Word Series of the MLB.

