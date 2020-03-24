The Houston Astros invite AMLO to watch the playoff game and this was his response.

The Houston Astros general manager invited AMLO to a playoff game.

The winks for the president-elect of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), continue to come from the United States; However, now it was no longer from a congress or from the oval office of the White House, but came from one of the finalist teams towards the Baseball World Series.

Houston Astros general manager and president of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow Tuesday sent an invitation to AMLO on Twitter to attend a playoff game after he wrote his predictions for the final.

Mr. President-elect, I invite you to a game in Houston next week! @lopezobrador_ 🇲🇽 #ALCS @astros https://t.co/LrIzWXJUdX

– Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) October 10, 2018

The Tabasco politician was involved in the digital conversation around the MLB and noted that his favorite teams to play in the World Series are the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Contradicting the great philosopher who ruled that “history does not repeat itself,” the major league baseball final will be as it was last year. I bet Houston for its Latino players, and I go Dodgers for its Mexican fans. This is my pool.

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 10, 2018

AMLO’s response was otherwise atypical, because he does not respond regularly to mentions made of him on the social network. Although his answer was “no” for “having commitments in the country”, he said that “it would be pending”.

Mr. Jeff Luhnow

I appreciate the invitation and although I would like to attend, I have commitments to fulfill in the country. One thing I do tell you: I will be watching, baseball is one of my great passions. I wish you luck, that factor that influences both sport and politics. https://t.co/AIaMF4plJm

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 11, 2018

The Astros general manager shared that he thought it was “cool” that AMLO was a baseball fan and that he hoped he could have him in a game soon.

Pretty cool that Mexico’s President elect is a huge baseball fan! We will get him to an Astros game at some point! https://t.co/85Qj4otDfd

– Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) October 11, 2018

And it is that the hobby of the president-elect of Mexico has been well worked, since it is even part of his priorities on the agenda of the country’s sports policy, he even takes time to play and share it through social networks.

