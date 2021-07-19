‘The House of the Dragon’, prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, paralyzes its filming due to a positive in COVID-19

From a pandemic point of view (and some other) things in the UK are shaky. And it is that despite the fact that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to continue with his plans for a total reopening of the economy, coronavirus cases continue to reproduce because of the highly contagious Delta variant, a strain that is giving much war in the country. Thus, many sectors continue to be affected by the health crisis, including the film / television sector that has seen these days as things were twisted for several productions.

First there was the forced break of ‘The Bridgertons’, and now we run into a new low. The successful Netflix romantic series stopped its production last week after locating two positives among its team, and immediately began to make speculations, with the help of the aforementioned streaming platform and its production company Shondaland, to restructure its plans. The situation of ‘The House of the Dragon’, prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, is similar, with a brief stop on the way reported by Deadline.

According to this North American media, the new HBO Max series, which has its premiere scheduled for next year, you have had to take a short break for a couple of days after one of the workers in your zone A has tested positive. At the moment that is all the alteration that the project would suffer, which, following the recommendations of the industry, has duly identified and isolated the infected person.

Targaryen essence

‘La Casa del Dragón’, a fantasy drama created by the writer of the novels on which it is based, George RR Martin, together with Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, started production in April from the hand of Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Steve Toussaint among others.

The Serie, that takes place 300 years before what happened in ‘Game of Thrones’, tells the story of House Targaryen. Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Serpent, who becomes Hand of the Queen during the Dance of the Dragons, Targaryen civil war.