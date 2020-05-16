The US House of Representatives narrowly passed a three-trillion-dollar bill drafted by Democrats on Friday to provide more aid in the fight against the coronavirus and stimulate an economy rocked by the pandemic.

By a difference of 208 votes to 199, Democrats managed to pass a bill that Republican leaders, who control the Senate, have promised to block despite some Republican support for provisions aimed at helping state and local governments .

Republican President Donald Trump has promised a veto if it hits his desk.

However, the Democrats’ move could trigger a new round of negotiations with Republican Congressmen and Trump, who have been talking about the need for new corporate liability protections in the coronavirus era or additional tax cuts.

Democrats oppose both ideas.

After the vote, House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that he would set aside some kind of coronavirus-related bill on May 27-28, if it is ready by then.

Hoyer did not elaborate on the content of such a bill.

The US economy has suffered a devastating blow from the coronavirus outbreak. About 36.5 million people in the United States, more than one in five workers, have applied for unemployment benefits since the crisis began.

The 1,800-page aid package approved Friday, called the Heroes Act, would extend to every corner of the American economy. It includes $ 500 billion in aid to struggling state governments, another round of direct payments to individuals and families to help stimulate the economy, and risk payment for health workers and others on the front line of the pandemic.

“Many of them have risked their lives to save others and many of them may lose their jobs,” as state and local government revenues plummet during the crisis, said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, during the debate that lasted throughout the day.

Republican number two Steve Scalise urged the House of Representatives to reject the huge bill, calling it “socialist waste” and blaming China – where the coronavirus appeared late last year – for the suffering caused because of the pandemic.

The passage of the bill comes at a time when the United States has recorded more than 85,000 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. The number of cases and deaths from the outbreak across the country far exceeds any other in the world.

Since March, Congress and the Trump administration have collaborated on four coronavirus bills totaling about $ 3 billion, which have been passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.