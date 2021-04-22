The house of flowers will be turned into a movie

The Netflix ads did not stop there, because for the rest of 2021 there are also international premieres: the second season of Lupine, Cobra Kai 4, Elite 4, Emily in Paris 2, Red Sky 2, Sex Education 3, The Witcher 2 … and the fifth and final season of La casa de papel.

‘Elite’ returns with its fourth season. (Courtesy Netflix.)

In addition there are other premieres that will surely give something to talk about, such as the action movie Red Alert, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds; or the thriller Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

The movie The Army of the Dead (which includes Ana de la Reguera in its cast) is also very appealing about a group of mercenaries who, after an outbreak of zombies in Las Vegas, make one last bet and venture to the area. quarantine to pull off one of the most incredible heists.

If you love horror movies of the 70s and 80s, then you will be fascinated by The Terror Street Trilogy, adaptation of the successful book series by RL Stine: in 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that for years They have tormented Shadyside, his people, they could be related to each other, and they could be the next victims.