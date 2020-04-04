The House of Flowers reveals the new actors in the third installment | Instagram

The House of Flowers refuses to say goodbye to the audience that has been pending for the seasons and although the last one did not get the best critics The production has already revealed who will make up the cast of its third installment.

Through a trailerFinally, a small preview of the new actors that will appear in the one that mark the final season was released, where apparently “there will be no mystery left unsolved”.

The premiere is forecast for the next April 23rd where we will be able to know the secrets of the past of Virigina, Ernesto, Salomón and Carmela themselves that will mark the direction of history in an important way, this will go back to the beginning of their friendship in the 70s.

The story set at this point portrays the family’s grandmother who will seek to regain control of the house of The black berry, Paulina will continue in prison, Elena pregnant and in a coma and Julián will have to deal with the insecurity of Diego about your sexual preferences.

However, new characters will join this labyrinth, in addition to those already known.

Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez and Dario Yazbek are the faces that we already know in the historyThey will share the scene with Rebecca Jones, Ximena Sariñana, Isabel Burr, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León, Isela Vega, Christián Chávez, Mariana Treviño, Arturo Ríos and Pedrito Sola, among others. So you can’t miss this great story!

Likewise, a surprise has been announced to the public since one of the actresses main, Veronica Castro who had generated a certain disappointment his absence in the series, returns in this new installment, Virginia de la Mora is confirmed, returns to La Casa de las Flores!

