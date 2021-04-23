‘The house of flowers’ returns to Netflix in film format!, Reveal the first image



Caro and Verónica Castro. / Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Víctor Chávez / Getty Images

Netflix announced in a video, in which he announced all the Mexican screenings that will be available this year, that ‘La Casa de las Flores’ is back, but not in its episode version, but this time it took the film format.

For its part, Manolo Caro, director of this project, also told about the return of the De la Mora family through his Instagram account.

“Guess! Who are back? ”Manolo wrote under the first image of what we will see in his next film.

Production ended in 2020 after three seasons, but the family still kept stories to tell, that is why The news of a sequel in film form has impressed all fans of the series.

The streaming platform has already included the title among its Latin American premieres for the next months of 2021. Some details of the plot have even transcended, which starts when Delia (Norma Angélica), on her deathbed, asks Paulina to recover a treasure that is kept in the De La Mora house. The brothers must find a way to enter what was their home to fulfill the last will.

So far, only Cecilia Suarez, who plays Paulina de la Mora, has shared the unexpected announcement through her social networks and it is expected that a trailer will soon be uncovered that will leave fans with a good taste, as well as the release date. .