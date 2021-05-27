The House of Flowers: Netflix releases the first trailer for the next film derived from the series

After three successful seasons on Netflix, the cast of La Casa de las Flores – 90% is preparing for the release of a spinoff movie. Under the title of La casa de las flores: The film, this new production will continue to show more about the present and the past of the De la Mora family, whose history began in 2018. Now, the digital giant has released the first trailer of what will be this new production.

In its first season, The House of Flowers he surprised audiences and critics with a funny, outrageous and gripping melodrama. Likewise, the series meant the return to television of Verónica Castro (Tell Me When You – 85%, Nobleza Ranchera), after nine long years and although the actress did not renew her contract for the next two installments, the weight she had in the development of the story was indisputable.

In this way, The House of Flowers: The Movie It is a way to please those fans who fell in love with the series from its first installment and are convinced that the history of the De la Mora family has not yet come to an end. In this film, the characters must come together to complete one last mission, so they must follow to the letter their plan to close one of the most important chapters in their history. Here is the first trailer for this film:

With a script by Gabriel Nuncio (Los Herederos – 67%) and Manolo Caro (Someone has to die – 63%), who in addition to being an executive producer along with Rafa Ley and María José Córdova, is also responsible for the direction , The House of Flowers: The Movie promises more fun, exciting and moving moments for these quirky characters.

Although many details about the plot are still unknown, it is known that in this film the De la Mora family returns home to grant Delia her last wish: to definitively take revenge on Agustín Corcuera. To do this, we will have to turn to the past in order to discover what happened to Pato Lascuráin.

The film will star Cecilia Suárez (The Immoral Life of the Ideal Couple – 67%), Aislinn Derbez (Miss Bala: Merciless – 29%), Dario Yazbek Bernal (New Order – 77%) and Juan Pablo Medina (El Club De Los Idealistas – 91%), in addition to Ximena Sariñana, Paco León, Isabel Burr, Luis de La Rosa, Tiago Correa, Emilio Cuaik, Javier Jattin, Norma Angélica and the special participation of Christian Chávez.

In addition, for this film they join the cast Natalia Juarez, Paco de miguel, Angelica María (Like Fallen from Heaven – 20%), Andrea Chaparro and Tessa Ia (De Brutas Nothing) to give life to new characters that coincide, in some way, with the brothers Paulina, Elena and Julián de la Mora.

