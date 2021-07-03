The hour of Leo Messi

07/03/2021 at 08:01 CEST

The moment of truth has arrived for Leo Messi in the Copa América 2021. Argentina begins its final assault on the title in a single quarter-final match against a more than affordable Ecuador, in Goiania (at 03:00 CEST). It is the beginning of a fast-paced week in which the best of all time will seek the longed-for (and well-deserved) first title with his national team.

Leo exerts an unquestionable positive leadership in a team, directed by a new coach like Lionel Scaloni, and with still very tender costumes. He signed an impressive first phase of the championship, in which the crack of cracks has been the best footballer in the competition, with three goals (he is the solo shooter of the tournament) and two assists, and who has made the difference when he has truly necessary.

RECORDS WITH ARGENTINA

This is being a very special tournament for Messi, since he has achieved his particular triple crown with his team: exceeded Javier Mascherano and he is the most international player in his country (today he will reach 149 games with the Albiceleste); the highest scorer (he already has 75 points) and who gave the most assists (he counts 44).

The crossing with Ecuador cannot be seen as a cheating match. In the first place, because Argentina remains undefeated (three wins and a draw, in the debut against Chile) and the presence of La Tri in this round is practically a coincidence. The classification of the team led by the Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro It occurred on the last day, when he started a 1-1 against the reserves of Brazil, who had already secured the first place in their group. Today he would have to be a stone guest before an Albiceleste convinced of its possibilities, which will seek, mainly, to be sustainable in its performance throughout the 90 minutes.

The man who makes time stop for Argentines 🪄🔟🇦🇷 Or homem what face or time to stop for the Argentines 🪄🔟🇦🇷 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente # CopaAmérica 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jPjbLM3t50 – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 1, 2021

Argentina has come out to rule in each and every one of their matches. It is the only team that has scored three goals in the first quarter of an hour, on which it has based its triumphs. To this must be added that Ecuador offers many defensive weaknesses, since it has conceded in all matches, and this is a factor that can have lethal consequences against a Leo plugged in as seen so far.

Scaloni, who rotated in the four games of the group stage, will return to his ideal eleven With which he will try to get the ball to deactivate Ecuador, which surprisingly has had 56% possession in its matches, which breaks with the image of being a team that closes and plays on the counter attack.

LAUTARO HOLDER, THE KUN ON THE BENCH

Lautaro Martínez is Argentina’s 9th for Scaloni. Against Bolivia, he finally made his debut in the tournament. The coach does not believe in a formation with two classic points, although the Bull when he has performed best this season has been, at Inter Milan, playing alongside Lukaku. Thats why he Kun you will have to wait for your opportunity.

The new Barça forward has had very good performances in the minutes he has enjoyed, recovering his tone, after a last season at City which Guardiola did not give him many options. And, from the Blaugrana point of view, the best that has been seen these days in Brazil has been, without a doubt, the understanding with Leo, which is reflected in the assistance that Omen made him in the second goal of Messi against Bolivia. The two play by heart, they have feelings, they complement each other and they have created automatisms.

In theory, Scaloni is going to do without, at the start, both Papu Gómez and Di María, although they have given much more packaging to the team. The performance of the Sevilla canchero in the tournament is remarkable: he applies the same football language Leo Messi, they associate naturally, divide the defensive attention and arrive very well from the second line. His coach, however, prefers Leo Celso, another footballer who has presented interesting benefits and who had to rest due to a sprained ankle.

Up next to Leo and Lautaro, there will be, again, Nico González, who started the tournament, and then left his place to Say Maria and to the mattress Angel Correa. The new Fiorentina player rebuilds the center of the field, which gives the tactical flexibility to change from 4-3-3 to the 4-2-2 that his coach wants so much.

THE ARGENTINA-ECUADOR ALIGNMENTS

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuña (Tagliafico); De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Nicolás González.

Ecuador: Galindez; Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Palaces; Caicedo, Méndez, Alan Franco, Estupiñán; Valencia and Preciado.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Stadium: Olympic (Goiania)

Schedule: At 03:00 CEST.