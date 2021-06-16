The hoteliers estimate the impact of the Eurocup at € 30M: “It’s an oxygen balloon”

The Seville Hoteliers Association has estimated the economic impact that the European Football Championship will have on the city at 30 million euros, as it is one of its venues, “which represents a ball of oxygen for the sector in the face of the summer months that lie ahead”. This was stated by the president of this group, Antonio Luque, in an audio sent to Europa Press. “If we take into account that there will be four games and we calculate one night of accommodation per meeting and an average expenditure of 250 euros per spectator, the event could leave 30 million euros to the sector, of the 200 million that will receive, in general terms, the town”.

Luque has assured that until September “we will not begin to breathe”, so this Eurocopa “It will help us to endure the next two months, to survive and not resort to temporary employment regulation files (ERTE)”. In this sense, Luque has expressed his public gratitude to the political authorities for “betting on Seville” as the venue for the Eurocup. “We are a fundamental sector for job creation, as has been demonstrated. 4,000 new hires were made in March; 6,900 in April and May, 10,900 new jobs in the sector.” All this shows that “we are essential for economic recovery and both the city and the politicians are realizing it.” The hoteliers face September with “optimism” due to the fact that the city will host a bullfighting fair and “how fast the vaccination process is going”. “We want to open the door of optimism,” he concluded.