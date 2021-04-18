The Hotel Ansares, in Cuenca, is connected by Wi-Fi | News | Connectivity

Hotel Ansares (Cuenca) is connected by Wi-Fi.

The recently remodeled Hotel Ansares de Cuencahas chosen the products of EnGeniusto provide Wifi your instalations. Guaranteeing in this way that its guests can make calls without interruptions and always enjoy an excellent Internet connection, both inside and outside its facilities.

The accommodation, which has recently been recognized in the II Congress of Telecommunications in Smart Buildings as “Best New Construction Building Project”Has opted for the maximum digitization of its services and technological accessibility.

When undertaking the remodeling, the objective of the hotel management was to turn the center into a space that guaranteed an innovative digital experience in which the guest could manage their stay from beginning to end. And it is that, according to Felipe Sánchez, commercial director of Ansares Hotel “For the Hotel, the Digital Experience has meant a before and after in terms of connectivity and guest satisfaction.”

To make this possible, in addition to having EnGenius teams, the hotel has had the collaboration of the Hotel Digital engineer, Álvaro Arroyal, as well as the provider of infrastructures and technological services, Televes, whose ArantiaTv technology allows you to enjoy an interactive television system, also providing the cast experience in the room thanks to its casting solution ArantiaCast.

Installed equipment

“For this project, among other solutions, the EnGenius access points model EWS330 were used, a powerful equipment equipped with 4 5dBi antennas and a high power of radios. Thanks to the power of these APs, the installer was able to reduce the number of indoor systems and focus on connected services, “he says. Jesús Yanes, Director of Business Development at EnGenius.

EnGenius Access Points Model EWS330.

As for the exterior, it has had the supplier’s APs with IP55 certification, the perfect protection for the low winter temperatures in the area.

The network management team used a PoE switch with controller ezMasterintegrated.

In this sense, in the words of José Luis Pineda, Director of Hospitality of Televes, “The strength of the EnGenius teams has been essential in securing some services.” And, thanks to these devices from the Taiwanese multinational, the guest can connect their mobile phone with the television via Wi-Fi to watch their series from their favorite platforms, as well as control their viewing, if they prefer, from their mobile. of the guest. This can request the cleaning of the room by pressing a button in the room or from the mobile while having breakfast and even make restaurant reservations from the room.

In addition, if a congress organizes an event with lectures in the auditorium, attendees can follow the event by watching it from the television in the room or from their mobile phone over the Wi-Fi network.