The “hot topics” broken by Luis Enrique: From Muniesa to Laporte

06/07/2021 at 06:30 CEST

Innovation has been one of the usual premises of Luis Enrique Martínez in his coaching career. Since he took command of Barça B in the 2008-09 season, the Asturian has always left his mark with personal contributions that have broken the mold. His philosophy has not changed over the years, although it is more surprising when applied to a selection, where the canons are usually more traditional.

Lucho has already referred to “topicazos & rdquor; that he has not followed to the letter. To begin with, he referred in these terms when assessing the fatigue of footballers at this point in the season. “This is a topic, the most important thing is to be mentally well, he said.

He followed it up with his idea that the goalkeeper can vary during competition. “The 24 players who are here can be starters& rdquor;, he clarified. And in the first friendly he added the breaking of another taboo, such as not bringing together two left-handed centrals in a lineup: Laporte and Pau Torres were starters.

Mathieu and Umtiti

Luis Enrique already brought together two left-handed centrals in his time at Barça. Specifically, in the 2009-10 season, Fontàs and Muniesa played four games together (Sabadell, Gramenet, Espanyol B and Villajoyosa). The result was three wins and a draw. Even. Muniesa gave an assist from his own field to Nolito for a goal at Nova Creu Alta.

In the first team, Lucho joined Mathieu and Umtiti. The test started forcibly by an injury to Piqué against Manchester City and Barça won 4-0 in the 2016-17 season. Later in the campaign, the two left-handed centrals repeated in four consecutive league games, in front of Las Palmas, Eibar, Alavés and Leganés. Barça won all four games.

Therefore, Luis Enrique’s pulse does not tremble if he must play with two natural left-handed centrals and in this European Championship it is not a far-fetched option.