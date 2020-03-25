The stars of ls WWE were also affected by the pandemic of the Covid-19, reason why several of them have passed the quarantine in a different way, one of which has enjoyed these “stops” is Rhea Ripley.

The fighter of NXT she takes advantage of the days of quarantine to train with her boyfriend, where apparently they have a good time together, enjoying and showing off their love in social networks.

Only good thing about this stupid virus is it’s forced us to diet… 🤦🏼‍♀️ @ RPstrength @wilcoxstrength pic.twitter.com/8AM7DNIrx5

– RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 23, 2020

Through Instagram, Rhea Ripley He shared a photo where he is seen with little clothes with his partner, which raised many reactions among the followers of the beautiful gladiator.