© Sencacine Mexico / MX

‘Vaseline’: The warm anecdote from the film while filming the dance contest

There is no doubt that Vaseline became a movie classic. And it is that the film, in addition to having a great rhythm and soundtrack, shines for its variety of characters, as well as youthful situations that do not expire, but are adapted to different times. How to forget that scene of the dance contest that takes place at Rydell High School and in which dozens of boys participate to show their best dance steps.

Click to see the full video

Replay video

FOLLOWING

‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ – Official Trailer – Season 2

‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ – Official Trailer – Season 2

Sensacine México

‘Gravity Falls’ – Trailer in Latin Spanish

Tweens Dipper and Mabel are sent to Gravity Falls, a small town in the Oregon woods. They are greeted by their elderly uncle Stan, who is the owner of a business called the Mystery Cabin where he exhibits strange items and animals (practically all fake) to the unwary tourists who appear around. The Pines twins, as they are also known, will soon change the quiet life of the town: They will begin to have friends with whom they will share various adventures, but above all they will discover the mythological creatures that inhabit that place. While they discover and try to fix the tricks of their uncle, they will be solving the mysteries buried for years. Many will not be comfortable with the revelations and will try to slow down this team so that in Gravity Falls or in any of the other dimensions in which their actions could impact, things continue as usual.

Sensacine México

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ – Big game spot in English

Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is one of the next television series based on the Marvel Comics characters, which Disney will include in its new streaming service. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the story will center around the lives of Captain America’s best friends, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Now that Steve Rogers has decided to retire from his role as a superhero; Sam is chosen to become his successor, but he will soon understand what it really means to be the new hero the world needs. Meanwhile, Bucky, supporting Rogers’ decision, will seek to be an unconditional support for Wilson during his new role. Falcon and Winter Soldier, does not have an official release date yet, but it is expected to be available on the Disney Plus platform during 2020.

Sensacine México

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

FOLLOWING

Well, there is a peculiar curiosity regarding this sequence, since it was not at all comfortable and cool to be intruded at that time, since the scene was shot during a summer, so the heat was abundant in many places. The bad thing is that the gym where it was filmed (the Venice High School in reality) did not have air conditioning, so people felt overwhelmed inside the compound.

And they could not open the doors since they had to carefully control the light of the place so as not to miss the shots, so the gym became a real sauna and more with so much movement of people and lights everywhere. Inclusively, it is said that a person had to be removed from the place since he felt badly caused by this situation.

It should be noted that the scene was recorded in a week, so we can not imagine how tiring it was to enter the gym again and again to repeat the steps and hope it was the final shot. Another curiosity about this is that Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) was not originally contemplated to participate, but Danny (John Travolta) would dance with Cha Cha (Annette Charles), but in the end they decided to change it.

Another anecdote about Vaseline, although more damaging, was what happened with Jeff Conaway (Kenickie in the film), who was accidentally dropped while recording: “Greased Lightning”. This led to the actor starting to take painkillers and ultimately led to an addiction and abuse of drugs., something that accompanied the interpreter until his death in 2011.

So Vaseline has a lot of little-known anecdotes that give us a more complete picture of what they experienced while filming the famous movie.