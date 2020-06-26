Without a doubt, it is one of the most repeated tails in the media and on the street during the summer months: the saharan air. Something feared by many people, since it is associated with extreme temperatures and favorable conditions for terrible forest fires to occur in our country. However, Is this term used appropriately?

Unfortunately, generally not so. In some cases due to technical ignorance, in others for being the most viewed or read medium. It is very reminiscent of when any intense downpour is associated with a cold drop or DANA, or when they blame the air of Siberian origin for the frosts so typical in the interior of our country in a situation of anticyclonic calm.

A few days ago we had the first serious episode of very high temperatures in the summer weather, and that mainly affected the interior and west of the country. Headlines began to rain about the imminent arrival of the Saharan heat, after a highly variable and unstable spring. Was it really so?

The Iberian Peninsula generates its own heat

It should not be forgotten that the Iberian Peninsula is a true mini-continent, and that due to its orography the ideal conditions exist for it to create and denature masses or bodies of air of different nature. This is what happened a few days ago, according to the data of the back paths of the air masses. It may interest you: The heat will give a truce until Saturday, then it will be ‘suffocating’

The Atlantic air masses that affect our country in summer lose some of their original features. The subsident movements of the air (descent), the intense daytime heating, the absence of clouds and that there is hardly any wind in those areas where the influence of the sea does not reach they create adequate conditions for the peninsula to generate its own heat.

In a few days we will have very high temperatures again and, predictably, the air mass will not be Saharan either.

When do we have eruptions of continental tropical air?

The classic configuration is associated with the presence of a trough or a DANA is located west of the peninsular coasts, and that’s when there is a significant drag of continental tropical air (popularly known as Saharan) towards our country. With episodes of this type, temperatures of up to more than 45ºC have been recorded in the southern half of the peninsula.

Local or regional high temperature episodes

Nor should we forget what some climatologists call local heat waves, when the winds descend from a mountainous system or the Plateau, causing an increase in temperature and a loss of air humidity. The Valencian “ponents” are a good example.

