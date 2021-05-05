The Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella launches a home service to carry out Covid-19 diagnostic tests

Share

The Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has announced the launch of a home service for conducting Covid-19 diagnostic tests. A team specialized in taking samples travels to the address offered by those interested in perform any of the diagnostic tests for Covid-19 (PCR and antigen test).

This initiative responds to the important demand for applications requiring this service in private homes. In this sense and with the aim of improving their response to the patient, the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has promoted this initiative that offers multiple benefits. “One of them is comfort. We avoid trips to carry out a test that barely requires ten minutes with the patient. On the other hand, we respect the well-being of those cared for in the sense that they remain in a pleasant environment, their own home ”, explains the head of nursing, Davinia Cantero.

Cantero highlights another equally relevant section in this list of benefits. “Covid-19 home diagnostic tests minimize the risk of vulnerable populations such as the elderly or patients with weakened immune systems,” he explains. The intimacy in sampling that this new formula offers users completes this section of advantages.

During the procedure of taking samples of PCR and testing of antigens at home, the security protocols established by the certification are guaranteed “Safe Protocol against Covid-19”, issued by the external auditor Applus + implemented in all healthcare circuits of the Marbella hospital.

To make an appointment at home to perform PCR tests and antigen tests, the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has enabled phone number: 952 774 200. The tests will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The vehicle specialized in taking samples travels throughout the municipality of Marbella. The delivery times for the results are the same as those set for the tests carried out at the Marbella hospital premises.

Carrying out PCR and antigen tests at private homes complements the service already in operation that the hospital loans on the Costa del Sol to hotels, companies and event agencies through which Covid-19 diagnostic tests are performed on large groups.

Covid-19 Testing Service in Marbella and Malaga

PCR (results within 12 / 24h or specific period for flights), Rapid Antigen Test, Post-vaccination antibody test. Tests for companies, hotels and individuals.

Quirónsalud Marbella: Consult rates and detailed information on the number 951 940 000 and by email [email protected]Quirónsalud Malaga: Consult rates and detailed information at the number 608 935 281/951 940 000 and by email [email protected]