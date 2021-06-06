The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona improves its communications with Logitech | News | Communications

The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona improves its communications with Logitech.

The Hospital Clinic of Barcelona has launched a digitization project, based on technology from Logitech video collaboration, which improves communications among the more than 5,500 professionals that make up the health institution, as well as the relationships between the healthcare staff and their patients. The health entity has equipped several rooms with these technologies and they intend to expand the project with 100 more rooms in an initiative that focuses on improving the collaboration of its healthcare personnel, but which also extends, for some specific cases, to group sessions held by doctors with patients who share the same pathology.

Vendor video collaboration solutions will come to improve the quality of the virtual meetings of your clinical committees among physicians, where the case of a patient is put on the table and crucial decisions are made for their treatment and care, as well as in different coordination tasks of the medical, healthcare and administrative staff, to streamline the daily operations of the health entity. Likewise, the equipment will be used in training tasks for the various professionals and groups of the medical center.

The project includes the incorporation of Logitech Rally and Meet Up cameras, with 4k quality, as well as the touch controller, Tap, which manages calls in a simple and very flexible way, through video collaboration applications (Microsoft Teams, among others), in different spaces, from small rooms to large auditoriums and for both medical, healthcare and administrative tasks.

The main advantages highlighted by those responsible for the initiative are the ease of use and flexibility, simple installation and commissioning, as well as the aforementioned interoperability between videoconferencing platforms and applications, or the quality of both audio and video that is achieved in doctor-patient interactions, due to the double microphone that the system incorporates, for example .

“The main need to cover from the beginning was this agility and simplicity of communication management between our medical staff, which demands quality solutions that allow us to establish a fluid relationship between them, at times in which clinical decisions are made that have vitally relevant to the patient, points out Gerard Trías Gumbau, Biomedical Engineer of the Directorate of Infrastructures and Biomedical Engineering of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

Not surprisingly, during the hardest moments of confinement in Spain last year, up to 110 daily meetings were held, with nearly 10,000 hours of videoconferencing between the Hospital Clinic staff. As concluded from the Hospital Information Systems Directorate, “that is why it is crucial for us to have the highest audio and video quality, which allows a perfect understanding among all the professionals of our institution.”

Summary: During the hardest moments of confinement last year, up to 110 daily meetings were held, with nearly 10,000 hours of videoconferencing between the Hospital Clínic staff

From the hospital itself it is recalled that this digitization process began in 2017, although it acknowledges that it has accelerated significantly, since the health crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, to maximize the coordination of all its resources.

In this sense and as underlines Javier Rodríguez, Senior Key Account Manager at Logitech. “The deployment and implementation is posing a great challenge for both institutions, due to the speed imposed by these times and the urgency of the pandemic situation that all health institutions are currently facing.”

Regarding the next steps, the Clinic of Barcelona has planned continue to consolidate video collaboration systems in all its directions and institutes, as well as the extension of these digital technologies to all its departments and areas.

So he recognizes it Wuillian Arellano Rodríguez, head of the User-centered Attention Office of the Information Systems Department of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, who assures that “our house is very big and we still have a lot to do. The most immediate is the deployment of another 100 rooms with these video collaboration tools, which we will carry out throughout 2021 and which will allow us to continue with the improvement of digital communication between our professionals and patients ”, he concludes.