1. Mannerisms

It is already in the bookstores, and ready to pulverize the level of the 150,000 readers that the publishers affirm that its author has, La Nena (Alfaguara), the latest installment of the peculiar saga on the Case Analysis Brigade (BAC; nothing to do with the prestigious religious publishing house) that Carmen Mola has built in just three years, whom from now on I will call “author”. To the first two, The Gypsy Bride (2018) and The Purple Network (LRP; 2019), I spoke highly of it at the time. So much so that its editors took the opportunity to, without having the courtesy to inform me, include some of my judgments in the cover paratexts. And I have to confess that I started reading the new one with an enthusiasm that lasted until just beyond the middle of the book; The last part was difficult for me (I was wishing it would end at once, a bad symptom), probably because it is very difficult for an author who achieves overwhelming success with his first two novels (assuming he doesn’t have others with different names). ) Do not be tempted to repeat formulas and styles. If at LRP I was attracted by its successful rhythm and the fact that the intrigue did not prevent reflection and emotional closeness, at La Nena the accumulation and reiteration of lo gore, a component that grows without literary control until producing a feeling of unpleasant satiety, It ends by bringing the plot closer to those of the Grand Guignol, for referring to that subgenre, late heir to the Gothic, which was so successful at the beginning of the last century, and which was characterized by the unlimited accumulation of naturalistic horrors to keep the attention of the audience. At this point nobody doubts that Carmen Mola has enough talent to build “black” intrigues, but now it seems to me that her greatest danger is that of dying of success. In La Nena the bloody and repulsive take on a more argumentatively free presence than in LRP, and as I read it it came to mind, more than Thomas Harris’ Hannibal (with the “deafening grunts” of the avenging pigs, actually spinning) , the most simplistic and gimmicky version with which the story was dealt with by Ridley Scott in his eponymous film (2001). Pigs, symbols of “the transformation of the superior into inferior and the amoral abyss of the perverse” (Cirlot), are also passive protagonists of this novel full of horrors and gimmicky ingenuities, and that, perhaps, could work better with a hundred pages less; But it is already known that publishers like that novels by successful authors put on weight, to sell them a little more expensive. It remains as a great character Elena Blanco, who returns to the BAC, and who is the best and roundest of the entire cast. And among the villains, Anton, the most grounded. And I earnestly hope that its author, who continues to interest me, alleviates the pressures it receives or self-imposes and takes the time to build its next best seller. Your followers will appreciate it.

2. Duce

In the prologue to the edition of the Presses of the University of Zaragoza of his wonderful work El cuerpo del duce. An essay on the outcome of fascism, Sergio Luzzatto argues that “if there is a country in Europe (and in the world) in which the body of the supreme leader has continued to determine the course of history after his death (…) it is precisely Spain” , as has recently been demonstrated with the episode of the successive exhumation of Wall Hanging and the intermenting of Mingorrubio. For Luzzatto, Mussolini is, “together with Berlusconi”, the most corporal politician of the Italian 20th century, and his passionate and well-documented book (in which only a few illustrations are missed) is a tour of representations (including literary ones) ) of the fascist dictator and his imprint on the imaginary of Italians before, during and after his shameful death. From passion to hate, from enthusiasm to revenge: all a panopticon of a regime incarnated by the one who gave it body and charisma. And that it worked as an inspiration for the darkest part of the dark thirties.

3. Barea

William Chislett, who, among other things, was a correspondent for The Times in Spain during the crucial years of 1975-1978, and has long worked as an associate researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute (in whose publications he continues to write about Spanish politics), is a of the people who have done the most in recent years to keep alive the memory of Arturo Barea (1897-1957). In his foreword to the short essay Unamuno (Espasa Calpe), originally written in Spanish and immediately translated into English by Ilse Barea, wife of the great Extremaduran novelist, for a British collection of popularization (1952), Chislett provides a succinct and accurate context of the circumstances in which Barea composed the booklet, as well as the author’s feelings towards his biography, whose intellectual rebellion he felt close to. The text, retranslated into Spanish by the Uruguayan writer and publicist Emir Rodríguez Monegal, is particularly elaborated on in the analysis of Unamuno’s most well-known work by readers in the United Kingdom, where it was translated in 1921.

4. Galdosiana

With the volume (1,282 pages) devoted to the Fifth series of the National Episodes, the publication in 10 volumes (the first three edited by Emilio Blanco and the rest by Ermitas Penas) of the great work of Galdós of the Castro Library, the more complete and cared for than can be accessed; including, of course, Aguilar’s classic, in five uncomfortable two-column volumes and with lyrics for Lilliputians.