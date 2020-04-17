Bloober Team had anticipated the announcement of an Observer remastering for the next generation of consoles. There is good news for everyone who got excited about the past teaser, as a trailer was revealed today that confirms that the new installment will take advantage of the new generation of consoles and feature new story content.

The developer Bloober Team shared a revelation trailer for Observer: System Redux, which will be an improved version of the title that debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2017. The best thing of all, as we tell you, is that not only its appearance The graphics and gameplay will be improved, but it will also feature story content never seen before, so not only will it be an excellent opportunity to relive this adventure, but new players will also be able to discover the title and try it with improvements.

In case you missed it: Observer featured Rutger Hauer, a renowned actor who had a role in the classic cyberpunk film Blade Runner.

Bloober Team confirmed that Observer: System Redux will be available for next generation consoles; that is, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There was no mention of a PC launch, since the developer is focused on these consoles, according to a representative informed Gematsu, but “they will have more to say about other platforms at a later date.”

What is Observer?

In case you are one of the players who do not know Observer, let us tell you that it represents a dystopian reality in Krakow, Poland, located in the year 2084, in which a cyberpunk era is lived. Humans were able to modify their bodies, but they had to face a virus that killed many, and they also suffered the brunt of a war that reduced civilization.

All of this left the country vulnerable, which led to corporations taking political control. In this situation, the player puts himself in the shoes of Daniel Lazarski (played by Rutger Hauer), a researcher who belongs to the group of Observers, whose members can access people’s minds to alter memories and fears, as well as to retrieve information.

Bloober Team didn’t mention a release date, but anticipated that Observer: System Redux is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime in the final stage of 2020. You can find more Observer-related news by checking this page.

