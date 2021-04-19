The hopeful images of Israel without a mask

Israel, with a large part of its population immunized, has taken another step towards normality: citizens were able to remove the mask in the open air after a year of imposing its mandatory use to contain the virus, and schools resumed full-time face-to-face classes without division into small groups.

Without major restrictions, with an almost total reopening and an atmosphere reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, many Israelis took to the streets today without their masks on, optimistic that they are still leaving the pandemic behind after a swift vaccination led to a sustained decrease in morbidity.

But the masks do not disappear completely: they are still mandatory indoors, and Health recommends using them also in large meetings or crowded outdoor areas.

Given this, perhaps also due to an already acquired custom, many still walked around Jerusalem with the mask that covered their mouth and nose, or placed on their chin to quickly put it on if they had to enter a shop or get on the bus.

“I left the house without the mask on, but after a while I put it back on because I felt strange, as if I were naked,” Tuval Wolf, a young Israeli who was walking down a pedestrian street in the Holy City, told EFE. stuffy mouth and nose.

For others like Yoav Menuhin, a 23-year-old student, going outside and “breathing without the filter of the mask” was “liberating” and even “exciting”, a symbol of “optimism” that illustrates how the country continues successfully its return to a certain normality.

However, he considered that the population should be “cautious” and not forget to wear the mask in …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.