Their pregnancies were normal. All three were expecting girls. And a few weeks after having them in their arms, the hearts of the three little ones presented abnormalities: they detected congenital heart disease, a disease that turns their little hearts into time bombs.

At first none was known. But the circumstances of the suffering of their girls turned them into a group of warrior mothers who struggle to make their daughters’ lives last. They are different stories but with happy endings after risky open-heart operations in foreign waters.

The first case was that of Astrid Montero Gómez. That October 10, 2017 Lorainne Gómez was released as a mother, but seven days later she saw that something was wrong with the health of her daughter and her doctors verified it. The prognosis was not good. On the contrary: they gave him a month and a half to live.

“Astrid was a long-awaited baby, a very beloved baby, who we waited for almost ten years of marriage, we were very excited and suddenly they tell you that your little one you just received can only be with you for a month,” he recalls, from a residence in Boston, the mother of the little girl who is now two and a half years old.

After raising more than ten million pesos, in November 2017, they traveled in an ambulance plane to Boston Children’s Hospital, in Massachusetts, where she underwent various surgical procedures to correct the cardiac malformation.

“I would say that even within the challenges it is a blessing, look at it here, I remember saying to my husband, I just want to have a normal life when we were in the middle of that process being in the Dominican Republic like here (Boston), and still in the process that we are in, but every day our life becomes more like normality, and God has been good. God blessed me with a human being like Astrid ”, explains the mother.

Astrid sits on her mother’s lap. Therapies have made her develop skills like this. That of running is also in process just like that of speech. Now the therapies that were face-to-face are virtual due to the coronaviarus pandemic. However, no matter the situation they are going through, Astrid smiles a lot.

Lorainne sees her and does not believe that with less than three years Astrid has gone through two catheterizations, and other open-heart operations. He is aware that children with heart disease are at an even higher risk because their immune system is not the same as that of other infants, for this reason, while Astrid is alive, she must remain aware of her health.

The significance of the Astrid case not only touched the lives of thousands of Dominicans who accompanied the family in those moments of anguish and now of more tranquility. Astrid Montero unknowingly helped save the lives of two other girls who went through similar situations: Amaia and Litzy Amahia, a pair of babies with matches that go beyond their names.

At 36 weeks gestation, Yenifer Peguero gave birth by cesarean section at a medical center in the Dominican Republic. He was happy with the birth of his baby Amaia, but five days later the anguish began.

“When she was born she was having difficulties breathing but the doctors thought it was pneumonia that she had. As they saw that with the antibiotics she was not improving, they proceeded to do an electrocardiogram, ”says Yenifer.

It had been four months since Amaia had been found to have congenital heart disease. The doctors did not give him a choice in life, but fate showed him that there was hope.

While watching a television program, as if it were a signal, the presenter mentioned the case of Astrid Montero, a girl with the same pathology as her little one. Then he went online and read a Listin Diario article about Astrid’s operations process. Yenifer did not stop there, she contacted Lorainne Gómez who gave her the hand to get a hospital that would accept her daughter’s case.

Although specialists had told him that Amaia was inoperable and only predicted six months to live, other doctors gave him hope.

After the article about Amaia was published in Listín Diario, the mother was contacted by Rocío Pichardo, who sent the little girl’s studies to the Dexeus University Hospital – Grupo Quirónsalud, in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“They never gave me a bad hope, they always told me that everything was going to turn out well, that I was positive, but when the girl entered the operating room I felt that half of my life was going there … It was quite a difficult process”, explains, almost tearfully, Yenifer who has remained in Spain waiting for the treatment to end.

In February 2019 the first surgery was carried out that was based on narrowing the pulmonary artery, since it has the univentricular heart. The second, in June 2019, was to connect the superior vena cava with the pulmonary artery.

“It was surprising, because they told me that she was going to last at least 15 days in ICU, and she only lasted three days … She recovered much better than they thought,” says the young mother.

On July 19, 2019 Amaia suffered a stroke, or a stroke, which subjected her to another surgery, this time on her head.

Amaia lost mobility for the left side of the body for a time, but therapies have helped her recover.

The girl who spends the day playing and watching cartoons will have to undergo a cranioplasty that was to be carried out in April, but due to the pandemic the process was postponed.

Marcia de los Santos

Bringing up the subject of your daughter’s operation is difficult. But seeing her two years later, awake and intelligent, relieves her. Marcia de los Santos recalls that days after the birth of Litzy Amahia, she began to present the symptoms of congenital heart disease. Her skin turned purple, her breathing quickened as did the speed of her heartbeat.

In the Dominican Republic there was no solution to the Litzy Amahia case. Her mother says the doctors gave her a “death sentence.”

But just as Yenifer saw cases similar to her baby’s on the Internet, she contacted Dominican mothers who had been through the situation and they contacted her with different hospitals.

After months of seeking help, they found that the Health City Hospital in the Cayman Islands could save little Litzy Amahia’s life.

“Here in the country they did not have any type of solution, so we began to seek help through the media to be able to move the girl out of the country… Thank God we got good-hearted people who helped, the surgery was very expensive and a very difficult process ”, says Marcia de los Santos.

Her heart disease was corrected. At the moment, he is not taking medications or expect future surgeries, but he should attend medical appointments with a nephrologist, due to the lack of a kidney.

Before the coronavirus emergency, Litzy Amahia went to a nursery and homework room to be introduced to a social circle with little ones.

For the next school year it is expected to be integrated into an educational center.

Message for mothers

For Mother’s Day in the Dominican Republic. Lorainne, Yenifer and Marcia send a message of congratulations to the parents.

“To all the mothers of the Dominican Republic and the world, we want to send a message of faith, a message of hope even in these difficult times we have to keep them strong, we know that not every day we are encouraged, that not every day we have the Same forces to face the situations that present us day by day, but I want to tell you that it is possible, that if we cling to God, to the faith and love that we have for our children, we can achieve great things and we are all together in that. “Says Lorainne Gómez.

Yenifer: “God does not abandon his children, always seek second, third or fourth opinion, never keep one.”

Marcia: “I as a mother want to think that any mother in my situation, in a situation where one is at risk, would fight to the end looking for solutions in any part of the world that appears … To save the life of a child, we must spare no effort, we give our lives and we are in charge of keeping them alive ”.

