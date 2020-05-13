It is striking that in a country with so many people such as China, men’s tennis does not have in its ranks a tennis player capable of entering the top 100. In the WTA circuit, it is true that we see certain relevance of players like Shuai Zheng, Qiang Wang, Shuai Peng or SaisaiZheng among others, all of them already know what it is to be top 100, possibly the result of tennis in the female sex having perhaps a greater interest than in the male. At the moment, the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen He is the highest-ranking male tennis player in the men’s ranking, currently ranked 140th, and with the aim of being able to take a new qualitative leap that will make him the first Chinese tennis player to reach the coveted top 100.

-The situation in China has improved notably in recent weeks, returning to the so-called new normal:

“I am a person who really likes to go to the zoo since animals are a passion for me. When I returned to China I found out that you had to reserve a ticket to enter. In general terms, the situation here has improved a lot in the latter month, but people are still wearing face masks when they leave their homes. Also, when you go into a restaurant or public area, they do a quick check to see if you are healthy and then they check your temperature when you enter, “he said. the Asian player in statements collected by the official website of the ATP.

-Tennis on the Asian continent is already allowed:

“Right now, we are pretty sure. We can train all day with other federated players and we can even run a few laps around the club. We don’t know when the circuit will restart, so we have to prepare thoroughly for when the ATP confirms the news, to be at my best tennis level. Right now the future of tennis is in the air. “

-In a tournament held in Dubai, Zhang received a blow to the eye that made him run straight to the hospital:

“I was really scared because I couldn’t see anything. I saw everything black and I thought I had gone blind. Now little by little I’m getting better. I still don’t see 100% like before, but I do see 90%. There are some small things that I don’t I can see from a distance, but the situation is improving and it has nothing to do with what I felt during that match. “

Zhang decided to go to Croatia instead of China because of the numerous cases of coronavirus:

“When you suffer an injury of this type, what you want most is to go home as soon as possible. But I knew that if I went to Croatia, I could receive a good treatment and I could train something else. It was very difficult to decide not to return to China, but The situation was very bad and my family did not want me to be in danger. I knew that if I went to China, it would be very difficult to return to Europe. “

Zhang Zhizhen is currently at number 140, on the verge of entering the top 100:

“No Chinese tennis player has reached the top 100 and for me it is undoubtedly a great goal that I have set for myself. But I do not want to obsess too much either. I do not want to move up the ranking quickly, since I consider myself a somewhat irregular tennis player. In the latter For years I have made great leaps in the classification and then I have suffered great falls. I am currently trying to find a balance. If I manage to get to the top 100 it will be a great joy for me. I will try it in every possible way, but I do not have it either fear to fail”.

