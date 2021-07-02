The Hope mission in the United Arab Emirates has, by chance, obtained the most detailed images to date of “discrete” northern lights on Mars.

The sky of Mars brings us a little crazy, egocentrically speaking, seeing that they even oppose us in the color of their sunsets. Speaking of northern lights, yes, to date we had rather a “down” with that with such a weak magnetic field it is not too easy for them to occur, as explained by ESA but the Hope mission of the United Arab Emirates brought those that are considered the first images of “discrete” northern lights on Mars.

Of course, the result is somewhat less spectacular than we might expect, given that it is the capture of ultraviolet emissions thanks to its spectrometer, as explained on the mission website. And the “discrete” specification does not refer to the shyness of the phenomenon, but to one of the three types of Martian auroras that exist, along with diffuse and proton ones.

A very significant “blur”

The discrete auroras of Mars They are those that occur at about 140 kilometers high, on the night side of the planet and correspond to an energetic precipitation of electrons and in relation, in principle, to the planet’s magnetism. The diffuse ones are similar in the area in which they occur, but they occur at lower altitudes and during intense solar storms, while the proton ones are observed on the diurnal side of the planet and are due to interactions between the hydrogen of the planet. Mars atmosphere (exosphere, rather) and the solar wind.

Martian auroras were first detected in 2004, thanks to ESA’s Mars Express mission, but what the Hope mission has achieved is to record these images. with unprecedented detail, as described in Nature.

The image, obtained with a radiation-sensitive camera, shows very clearly both sides of the planet (daytime and nighttime), so that more or less faint more luminous waves are observed in the southern half of the night side. Something that happened because charged particles collide with oxygen in the upper atmosphere, causing shine.

According to the publication, the finding has been rather casual, since the specific objective of the probe was not to capture these images. Hope arrived in orbit of Mars in February 2021 in order to more properly study the atmosphere of Mars, so according to Hessa Al Matroushi, head of the mission, seeing the auroras has been “a gift.”

The occurrence of this type of auroras seems to be related to the magnetic patterns of the crust, as we mentioned before. Hence, it is thought that Mars at some point in its history it had a magnetic field similar to Earth’s, and that its disappearance influenced the fact that the Martian atmosphere has been dissipating.

While waiting for a detailed study on the find to be published, al Matroushi believes that it may help to better understand the atmospheric science and magnetism of Mars, supporting the idea that in the case of Mars Solar storms may not be necessary for auroras to be created. There are other auroras previously detected, such as those of Saturn, those of Jupiter, but detecting them on Mars (or perhaps Venus) is more difficult.

In fact, as Manuel Castillo, of the Mars Express mission, of rocky planets of the solar system, until the detection on Mars the auroras had only been seen in ours (which boasts a good magnetic field) has auroras. So the interest of those registered in these images goes beyond whether or not we have seen the visual spectacle that these phenomena usually signify.

Image | Emirates Mars Mission