06/03/2020 at 22:47

CEST

.

Eleven years later, the Hunved of Budapest proclaimed itself the champion of the Hungarian Cup, after beating Mezokovesd 2-1 on Wednesday in the final played at the Puskas Arena in the Magyar capital.

The mythical team from Budapest, in which legends such as Ferenc Puskas, Sandor Kocsis or Zoltan Czibor, He made up for the loss suffered in last year’s final, in which he lost 2-1 to Videoton, after beating Mezokovesd, who debuted in a cup final.

Quite the opposite of the Honved that added its eighth title, yes, not without difficulties.

And is that if Istvan’s Pisont they went ahead on the scoreboard (1-0) in the 33rd minute with a goal from the Croatian defender Ivan LovricFour minutes later, at 37, the Mezokovesd midfielder Laszlo Pekar returned the equalizer (1-1) to the scorekeeper again.

A tie that was responsible for breaking definitively eleven minutes after the start of the second half the Serbian midfielder Djordje Kamber, who signed the goal of victory (2-1) for Honved, after finishing a header from the nets to a floor ball in the area after serving from a lateral foul.

Goal to which the Mezokovesd could no longer respond, despite the ten-minute extension that took place, to the delight of the Honved fans, who in a limited number were able to go to the stadium, and who saw their team re-raise a title cupbearer on the best possible stage, the stadium named after the great club legend, Ferenc Puskas.

.