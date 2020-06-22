The arrival of mobile phones with reduced frames to the market seemed to anticipate a return to those compact mobile phones that now seem to be a thing of the past, but what it brought was a noticeable growth in screens. The proof is that since then we have seen giants arrive with relative normality and Honor prepares to put another into circulation.

We talk about Honor X10 Max 5G whose last name seems to anticipate what is confirmed by looking at the leaked specs. The phone, which will be presented on July 2, will arrive wearing nothing more and nothing less than 7.09 inches, a diagonal that seems inevitable that it ends up moving in the waters of normality. But there is more of the phone exposed, much more.

A giant with MediaTek brain and curved screen

Based on the leaked and what we have already advanced, Honor prepares a full-fledged giant. The Honor 10X Max 5G would arrive with an IPS LCD screen of 7.09 inches with FullHD + resolution and 19: 9 ratio, thus offering 2,280 x 1,080 pixels for the user. We don’t know anything about the coating of this screen but we do know that it will have curved edges thanks to the 2.5D glass.

For the processor, Honor will choose the MediaTek Dimensity 800, which will automatically bring 5G connectivity to the set, and will accompany it with three models for sale: 6GB / 64GB, 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB. The phone is expected to arrive with an NMCard card tray as Huawei continues to expand its proprietary cards.

5,000 mAh with 22.5W 48 megapixel fast charge for the main camera

The future Honor 10X Max 5G will arrive with Android 10 inside, running under Magic UI 3.1.1 and without a trace of Google services, something that will not change when the phone hits the international market. For the battery, 5,000 mAh with fast charge, an internal battery that seems a bit small for a device with such dimensions, so we assume it will be thin and focus on reducing weight as much as possible. The load will be 22.5W.

As for the cameras, we will have three sensors on the back with a main of 48 megapixels, a second sensor with ultra wide angle lens and a third sensor whose use is not clear and moves between a macro lens and a camera for depth readings. On the front of the phone, on the notch in the form of a drop of water, an 8 megapixel sensor for selfies. The phone must land on July 2 with the fingerprint reader located on the side and apparently two speakers, because in the press image you can see one on the top of the phone.

