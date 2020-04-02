         The Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro are filtered before launch leaving their design and features exposed

While we wait for the arrival of the Honor 30, the Chinese company has officially presented this week the Honor 30S, a mid-range model with 5G, and two more affordable and modest terminals in performance, the Honor 9A and the Honor 8A Prime. But the machinery of the manufacturer does not stop and you already have new proposals in the oven that we will see in the next days.

This is the Honor Play 4T series, which will be made up of two models, the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro. see the light next April 9, but as usual, thanks to a leak, we already know its design and some of its most important characteristics.

Double camera for one, triple for another

It has been the company itself that, through the Weibo social network, has published an image that confirms the presentation date (April 9) and the name of its new series of phones (Honor Play 4T). In addition, another leaked image on Weibo gives us three important characteristics: a screen with adjusted frames and a drop-shaped notch, triple rear camera and integrated fingerprint sensor on the panel.

That leak also includes some key features of the Honor Play 4T: 6.3-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution, Kirin 810 processor, 16 MP front camera, 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W fast charge.

Furthermore, he claims that he will have a thickness of 7.75 mm and a weight of 163 g. Those specifications and that design correspond to the AQM-AL10 model that was certified by TENAA last month.

However, in the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, that phone with a notch screen appears as Honor Play 4T Pro, while the one that appears as Honor Play 4T “just plain” is a terminal with dual rear camera and perforated screen.

Everything seems to indicate, therefore, that the latter is the one that was seen in TENAA a few days ago with the code name AKA-AL10 with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD HD + display, 2.0GHz octa-core processor, up to 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, 48 MP + 2 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera and 4,000 mAh battery.

GSMArena

