After officially presenting the Honor 30S and officially announce the new Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro +, Honor is working on its new smartphones, specifically one that it can take your temperature if you put it to your forehead. Over time we have seen mobiles of all kinds, such as with infrared cameras. However, the Chinese company has taken a new turn, using the infrared technology in a different way with your next device.

Honor, Huawei sub-brand, has confirmed through the Weibo social network that its next Honor Play 4 series will have an infrared camera that allows measuring the temperature of people. It should be remembered that the world is currently facing Covid-19, a deadly epidemic of which one of the symptoms is high fever. The Chinese company has ensured that this temperature measurement function serves both with people like with objects and animals.

The Asian manufacturer has also shared a video showing how it works these characteristics of the future Honor Play 4. As we have well commented, being able to measure the temperature of a person is, currently, especially important due to the situation with the Covid-19, so it is a very well received function. Also, and as demonstrated in the video, its use is quite simple.

The Honor Play 4 has a function to measure the temperature of people

How does this new feature of Honor Play 4 work? The video shows that users really only need to hold the phone over the person’s body (like the forehead) instead of the phone actually touching that person. Once done, the infrared camera will take the temperature. At the moment it is unknown if both the infrared camera and the temperature measurement function will be available on all future Honor terminals.

However, what is clear is that we are facing one of the most practical features on a smartphone given the current global situation for Covid-19. In addition, if this new features works correctly and without any problem, it could also be really useful for those who have to move to go, for example, to work, or both for doctors and health workers. Honor Play 4 will not have Google, but with this practical function.

