The honor of Spanish football is in the hands of Villarreal

The Villarreal faces this Wednesday the most important game in its history, in which it will try to get its first continental title against the powerful Manchester United, favorite in the final of the Europa League that both teams play in Gdansk (Poland).

The Castellón team, from a city of just 50,000 inhabitants and with only two decades of experience in the national and European elite, has already accumulated four continental semifinals in its record, but this Wednesday it goes up one more step to play the first ending of his story. He is also the only representative of Spanish football that has managed to reach a final in European competition this season.

The Gdansk stadium, scene of the final of the Europa League.EFE

Villarreal arrives at the game with the safe withdrawal of Vicente Iborra, the doubt of Samu Chukwueze and the recovery of Argentine Juan Foyth, who could be the great novelty of the team as a right back, while the rest of the squad, who moves to full to Gdansk, is available.

No surprises are expected in the line-up with respect to the usual men in the team and the also Argentine Gero Rulli, the goalkeeper of the Europa League, will be under the sticks with Foyth, on the right side and Alfonso Pedraza on the left, while veteran Raul Albiol and young Pau Torres they will act as centrals.

In the center of the field will be those who have been fixed and have played the most: Étienne Capoue as a pivot, along with Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros, as the most creative media. And in attack it is safe the presence of the scorer Gerard Moreno accompanied by the Colombian Carlos Bacca or Paco Alcácer, although with more options for the former; and with the doubt depending on whether the approach is going to be more or less offensive between Yeremi Pino or Moi Gómez.

In front, a classic of European football, a Manchester United that seeks to achieve its ninth international title, four years after winning its first Europa League in Sweden. Those of Gunnar Solskjaer, rebounded from the Champions League, are favorites for the quality and budget of their squad, conceived to fight for greater heights.

The norwegian will count with the important loss of Captain Harry Maguire, injured two weeks ago, but even so the potential of his squad is enormous, with the Bruno Fernandes-Cavani connection, the supports of Rashford and Pogba and supported in the middle by the McTominay and Fred couple. Lindelof and Bailly will be central, with Wan-Bissaka and Shaw, indisputable in the wings and De Gea in the goal.

Illusion and confidence in Villarreal

“It is a very special game for us because of everything we have experienced at this club. For all that it means to our people. It is the most important game of our careers. It will be a very emotional day for all of us. We have been dreaming about this for a long time. moment, “he assured this Tuesday at a press conference Manu Trigueros.

“They are favorites, but so was Arsenal and we eliminated them,” stressed the Spanish international. Pau Torres, who expressed the confidence of the squad: “We have faced great players and we are prepared.”

“It is a very special match, it is the most important match of our careers”

“We are proud to have come this far and we feel the responsibility of taking the final step by winning,” said the team’s coach. Unai emery. “We have arguments to be a true candidate to win the Europa League,” he added.

“This final must be the first stone for a better future. It is a bright future, because this team is young and we have rebuilt it over the last few years. I hope this is the beginning of something, “said the United coach, who made clear the importance of this title also for the English club, in full growth phase.

Villarreal fans, before traveling to Gdansk.EFE

A final with an audience in the stands

It has been a long time since soccer fans have been seen traveling to support their team, much less on an international trip like the one they undertook to Poland this Tuesday about 2,100 Villarreal supporters, which tonight will cheer on the yellow submarine in the stands of the Gdansk Stadium.

Given the improvement in the epidemiological situation on the continent, UEFA has authorized the presence of 9,500 spectators at the Europa League final, 25% of the capacity of the stadium.

They will be few, but Villarreal players they will surely feel the breath of their audience after so many games with empty stands.