The Honor 50 will include Google services, thus escaping the American veto

The veto of the United States to some Chinese companies was (and is) a real scourge for Huawei, who as a result of it had to change the strategy at the level of development and even entity and brand. In November 2020 we learned that the sale of Honor, the hitherto Huawei brand, was confirmed, and now it is confirmed that The Honor 50 will include Google services.

Honor’s sale meant that Honor was handed over to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co, a consortium of 30 agents and distributors from the city of Shenzhen. A move that, as was already suspected, could free the Chinese brand from the American ordeal and, after learning that the Honor 50 will carry a Qualcomm processor (the Snapdragon 778G, the company’s latest, in addition) this has now been known hand in hand with the Honor Germany account on Twitter.

“Ok Google” (more than ever)

We are talking about a scourge for Huawei because after said veto, which prevents the Chinese manufacturer from providing Google services on their mobiles, sales are down globally. In fact, something that stood out a few months ago was the drop in Huawei’s top 5, where it had long been accommodated with other rival titans.

Thus, and despite the fact that we have already seen that giving up Google services may not mean a disappointment in terms of use, the brand modified its strategy, enhancing HarmonyOS (although it is quite Android at the moment) and with the split of Honor, among others. things. And with this confirmation that we mentioned, it seems that the strategy works as long as this brand can offer Google services:

Ha, das können wir bestätigen. Aber pssst, soll noch eine Überraschung werden 😉 – HonorDE (@HonorGermany) May 21, 2021

This is a response from Honor Germany’s Twitter account, responding to a user’s question about whether the Honor 50 series “does it include Google services?” With a rather conversational and close tone, the brand responded with a “Yes, we can confirm that. But ssssh, it should be another surprise”, so it is a somewhat peculiar official confirmation.

This series has yet to be presented and after these announcements they are quite interesting for users who do prefer to trust Google for services as basic as the app store or their own applications, such as Google Maps or Gmail. With this, in addition, the list of Huawei and Honor mobiles with Google services would not only be expanded, but would also be updated with models with more modern components.

In fact, in parallel to this, the rumors about the Huawei P50, Huawei’s top line, point to HarmonyOS. So it seems that the Honor will be able to recover a land formerly occupied by Huawei if the users of the brand or its software are waiting for news that support Google services.