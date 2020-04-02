         The Honor 30 will be the first of its family to have a telescopic optical zoom, according to a leak

Since its inception, Honor has always been the economic sister of Huawei although for this it had to sacrifice some characteristics. Sometimes somewhat slower memories or less voluminous options, but cuttings in photographic matters were almost always appreciated. Leica has so far been off-limits to Honor, but it seems that the rest of the specifications start to leak from one side of the membrane to the other.

Already in the Honor View 30 Pro, for example, we could see the presence of Huawei’s Super Sensing (or Super Spectrum) sensor. The sensor with green pixels instead of yellow, the RYYB that the Huawei P30 had presented months before. But now for the Honor 30 a further step in the fusion of these high-end features is expected: in the latest leak of the Honor 30 the telescopic zoom of the Huawei P40 Pro is appreciated, which would make the Honor 30 the first of his family to ride it.

Telescopic zoom, RYYB sensor and 3D TOF

The leak of the back of the Honor 30 that comes from GSMArena shows us several interesting data. The first, that the future Honor phone will have four cameras and not five, so everything indicates that it will be an ‘Honor version’ of the Huawei P40 Pro, and not the P40 Pro +. And this would open another door, that of being able to see an Honor 30 Pro accompanying the first one, this one with five cameras placed on the back, adding to the current equipment the second optical zoom.

In the leaked equipment we also see the impression of the camera module, one that does not refer to having Leica lenses, reserved even for Premium phones from Huawei, but that does tell us about its sensor. A 50 megapixel IMX700 with Octa PD phase detection approach. That is, the same RYYB sensor that we have seen arrive on board the Huawei P40 Pro, with the exception that Huawei prefers to call them “Huawei Ultra Vision”. Perhaps because the special nomenclatures are also exclusive to Huawei, while Honor maintains the name of the original manufacturer, that of Sony.

Four back cameras with RYYB sensor, telescopic zoom lens and TOF camera

But the most interesting thing here is the presence of a rectangular lens and that indicates an indisputable feature: telescopic zoom. If the transfer from Huawei to Honor is maintained, we would speak of an 8-megapixel sensor with between 5 and 10 optical magnifications (the variation compared to the Huawei P40 Pro would have to be seen) with an internal prism system, hence the shape of the camera module.

And finally, separated from the rest, we can see what the TOF 3D sensor should be, a Flight Time sensor for depth readings, object recognition and augmented reality. All this mounted on the back of an Honor 30 that is increasingly closer to its presentation and that thanks to this telescopic zoom is even more interesting to us.

