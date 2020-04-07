         The Honor 30 Pro reveals almost all its specifications in TENAA within a week of its presentation

The leaks tell us that Honor will follow a similar strategy to that of Huawei with the P40 series: there would be an Honor 30, an Honor 30 Pro and, perhaps, also an Honor 30 Pro +. From the Honor 30 we have already collected some leaks a few days ago, and now it is the turn of the most powerful model: the Honor 30 pro.

This model has passed the Chinese TENAA certification, where the vast majority of its technical specifications. At the moment the list does not include the photos of the terminal, although we can get a fairly precise idea from all the specifications that are included.

Kirin 990 and 40MP Quad Camera

Honor plans to present Honor 30 series next april 15. From this series so far we have only met the most “modest” model, the Honor 30s, so the Honor 30 and, at least, the Honor 30 Pro are expected to arrive.

The latter has been listed in the Chinese certification body of TENAA by triple entry. The photos are not included, but all the main specifications are. The terminal is expected to have Kirin 990 5G as a processor, as Geekbench showed, 5G connectivity and 8/12 GB of RAM, as well as 128/256 GB of storage, expandable through NM cards.

According to TENAA, it will have a 6.57 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,340 x 1080 pixels and it would have dimensions of 160.3 x 73.6 x 8.63 mm, with 190 g. of weight. The fingerprint reader would be under the screen, and the battery would have a capacity of 3,900 mAh, with a fast charge that is rumored to be 44W.

The details of the cameras are not complete, although it is specified that the shooter for selfies would be 32 megapixels and behind it would have a Quad camera with a 40 MP or 50 MP main sensor, according to different listings in TENAA. It remains to be seen if he would share the leaked camera features of the Honor 30: periscope zoom, RYYB sensor, and ToF 3D.

The rest of the details will be known next week. Honor has quoted us the next Wednesday, April 15 to meet the Honor 30 series. It is also possible that TENAA will publish the photos of the terminal in advance, which will give us a better idea of ​​some details of its design.

