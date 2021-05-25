The Hong Kong stock market follows the regional upward trend and rises 1.75%

Shanghai (China), May 25 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 1.75%, following the upward trend of the other Asian markets after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) alleviated fears about inflation.

The selective added 498.6 points, to 28,910.86, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 1.42%.

Among the sub-indices, only Services (-0.05%) finished negative, unlike Real Estate (+0.6%), Finance (+1.42%) and Commerce and Industry (+2.37%).

In the latter, Xiaomi stood out, with an advance of 4.13%, which was readmitted in the indices compiled by FTSE Russell after its inclusion in a US blacklist was revoked, and digital giants such as Tencent (+ 4.18%) or Meituan ( +2.07%), which yesterday made notable losses.

In the financial area, the biggest beneficiaries of the profits were the insurer China Life, with 2.75%, and the operator of the Hong Kong stock market, HKEX, with 5.37%.

Although green also dominated in the financial field, the increases were less spectacular, with Country Garden, with 1.02%, as the leader.

Positive day for Chinese state securities such as the oil company Petrochina (+1.27%) or the telephone operator China Mobile (+0.2%).

The business volume of the session was 167,870 million Hong Kong dollars (21,625 million dollars, 17,641 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency