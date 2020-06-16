The Hong Kong Stock Exchange rises 2.39% due to expectations about stimuli in the US. . / EPA / JEROME FAVRE / Archive

Beijing, Jun 16 . .- The main index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, rose 2.39% on Tuesday, thanks to the fact that the good spirits of investors were fueled by expectations about the stimuli. economic in the United States.

The selective advanced 567.14 points, to 24,344.09 integers, while the index that measures the behavior of companies in mainland China that are listed on the Hong Kong parquet, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, climbed a similar 2.19%.

Today’s bonanza in Hong Kong was evident in the rise of all its sub-indexes. Finance advanced 1.78%; Services, 1.03%; Real estate, 2.34%, and Commerce and Industry, 3.48%.

The Hong Kong stock market opened higher, following a positive close on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced it will use up to $ 750 billion to buy corporate loans and boost the economy, battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequent media reports of a multi-million dollar stimulus plan for US government investment in infrastructure did nothing but fuel investors’ risk appetite further.

Among the benchmark firms in Hong Kong, technology company Tencent brought together the highest volume of operations and climbed 3.51%, followed by online shopping portal Meituan-Dianping, whose shares shot up 7.84%.

The e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba was third in volume of operations and advanced 3.09%.

The China Construction Bank (BBC) rose 1.3%; HSBC bank, 2.47%, and insurer Ping An, 0.5%.

Among the state titles, the oil company Cnooc climbed 4.18%; Petrochina, 6.18%, and Sinopec, the largest Chinese refinery, 2.69%.

Trading volume was HK $ 114.62 billion (€ 13 billion / $ 14.8 billion).