The Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls 2.03%, driven by energy and technology

Beijing, May 11 (EFE) .- The Hang Seng, the main reference index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, lost 2.03% this Tuesday, weighed down by sharp falls among energy and technology companies.

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,013.81 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 2.06%.

The four sub-indices of the Hong Kong stock closed in red: Commerce and Industry (-2.25%), Services (-2.03%), Real Estate (-1.91%) and Finance (-1.81%).

The increase in global prices of raw materials could have influenced the prudence of investors regarding energy, which recorded losses of 3.51% in the case of Cnooc; 2.8% in Petrochina, and 2.6% in Sinopec.

The day was also unfortunate for technology companies, with falls for Meituan (-5.25%), Alibaba (-3.35%) and Tencent (-1.93%).

Generalized declines also among financial sector stocks, with pronounced losses for the insurer AIA (-2.99%) or the conglomerate HSBC (-1.53%).

Among state telecommunications companies, there were also setbacks: China Unicom lost 1.11% and China Mobile, 0.9%.

Finally, the real estate sector showed losses for all its titles, in some cases as large as the 3.8% drop recorded by Hang Lung Properties or the -2.47% of the Longfor group.

However, the worst result of the day was taken by the Chinese manufacturer Geely Auto, which lost 6.35%.

The business volume of the session was 188,750 million Hong Kong dollars (24,302 million dollars, 20,010 million euros).

