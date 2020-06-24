The Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell 0.5% on the eve of the holiday. . / EPA / JEROME FAVRE / Archive

Beijing, Jun 24 . .- The main index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell 0.5% this Wednesday after a volatile day on the eve of a public holiday in the region for the celebration of the so-called Festival from the Dragon Boat (Tuen Ng Festival).

The selective fell 125.76 points, to 24,781.58 integers, while the index that measures the behavior of companies in mainland China that are listed on the Hong Kong parquet, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 0.57%.

All sub-indices in the Asian market closed lower. Finance yielded 0.38%; Services, 0.93%; Real estate, 0.55%; and Commerce and Industry, 0.62%.

Among the benchmark firms in Hong Kong, tech company Tencent had the highest volume of operations and fell 1.33%, while tech company Xiaomi was second in operations and its shares shot up 9.12%.

The e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba was third in transactions and climbed, for its part, 0.64%.

Online shopping portal Meituan-Dianping advanced 0.9% and insurer Ping An 0.13%.

The China Construction Bank (BBC) was down 0.64% and HSBC bank down 1.2%.

Among state securities, the oil company Cnooc fell 2%; Petrochina 1.48%, and Sinopec, the largest Chinese refinery, an identical 1.48%.

Trading volume was 115.42 billion Hong Kong dollars (13.2 billion euros / 14.890 million dollars).