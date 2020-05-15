Beijing, May 15 . .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell 0.14% this Friday, discouraged by the publication of weak data on consumption in April and the friction with States United on account of China’s management of the pandemic.

The selective fell 32.27 points, to 23,797.47 integers, while the index that measures the behavior of companies in mainland China that are listed on the Hong Kong parquet, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell a similar 0.13%.

Among the sub-indices, Finance rose 0.4%, Services fell 0.09%, Real Estate fell 0.34% and Commerce and Industry fell 0.78%.

The Hong Kong parquet opened higher and lived a volatile day, in which it was debated by optimism about its first increase in industrial production since December and frustration by weak consumption data (key to the country’s economic growth), linked to job loss during the crisis.

Beijing’s friction with Washington on China’s management of the pandemic, an unfriendly exchange of accusations that they fear will affect its already battered bilateral trade relations, also negatively affected investors.

Among the benchmark firms in Hong Kong, tech Tencent had the highest volume of operations and fell 1.91%, while e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba was second in operations and its shares rose by 1.23%.

The China Construction Bank (BBC) climbed 0.16%, HSBC Bank fell 0.26% and insurer Ping An fell 0.06%.

Among state securities, oil company Cnooc rose 0.84%, while Petrochina fell 0.78% and Sinopec, the largest Chinese refinery, fell 1.12%.

Telephony operator China Unicom advanced 1.71%, while its competitor China Mobile fell 0.44%.

Trading volume was HK $ 104.33 billion (EUR 12.5 billion / USD 13.5 billion).

.