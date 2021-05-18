The Hong Kong Stock Exchange continues its upward trend with a rise of 1.42%

Beijing, May 18 (EFE) .- Technology, energy and real estate companies today boosted the Hang Seng, the main benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which closed with gains for the second day in a row, this Tuesday of 1.42% .

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,593.81 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, grew 1.43%.

The four sub-indices of the Hong Kong stock closed in green: Real Estate (1.86%), Commerce and Industry (1.71%), Services (1.07%) and Finance (1.03%).

Tech continued the positive trend on Monday, with Meituan growing 2.28% today, Tencent 1.17% and the Alibaba group 1.07%.

Energy companies also stood out, with advances of 4.78% for Petrochina; 4.43% for Sinopec and 3.16% for CNOOC.

And in the financial sector, full, with more moderate gains for all its titles, including the conglomerate HSBC (1.34%), ICBC (1.21%) and China Construction Bank (0.96%).

For its part, the real estate sector reaped some of the most bulky results of the day, such as 3.93% for Country Garden or 3.25% for China Resources Land.

However, the best result of the day was for the manufacturer Shenzhou International, which took 5.78% today.

The equipment manufacturer AAC Technologies also rebounded, which advanced 5.26%, and the pharmaceutical company Sino Biopharm, with gains of 5.22%.

Among the state telecommunications companies, China Mobile appreciated 2.66% and China Unicom, 0.45%.

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 130,530 million (US $ 16,810 million, € 13,762 million).

