While in Europe brands are studying how to reopen, in China they are already doing it successfully

Honda plant, with 12,000 employees, recovers pre-crisis production

The brand has imposed a series of exceptional measures to detect infections

After 76 days of confinement, the Wuhan metropolis starts up again. The origin of the coronavirus recovers industrial activity when the pandemic strikes Europe and progresses rapidly in the United States. One of the factories that this week has recovered full normality is that of Honda, which has implemented new and stricter control measures that show a new normality for the inhabitants of this city.

The plant in question produced 790,000 vehicles in 2019. To put these data in context, it is enough to point out that Seat Martorell assembled about 505,000 in the same period. In the case of Honda, this factory is not exclusive, but is part of a joint effort with Dongfeng, in line with the tradition of partnering with local manufacturers to land in the country. Tesla’s gigafactory is the exception.

The Honda factory in Wuhan closed in late January, when authorities ordered the population to be confined. It remained blank throughout the month of February, until on March 11 it obtained permission to recover the activity progressively. Now that the city has reopened its doors, those responsible for infrastructure confirm to the . agency that they manufacture as many cars as before the health crisis.

This circumstance occurs when brands panic in the rest of the world due to the paralysis of production and the economic crisis that they already see. The concern is widespread. In Spain, the automotive industry has issued an unprecedented statement to demand from the government a national shock plan that safeguards a sector that represents 10% of GDP. In Germany Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler have spoken with Angela Merkel and formed a working group to determine how to return to work.

Given that China is at the end of the first wave of Covid-19, its example may serve as inspiration for a Europe that is still several weeks behind. And the case of the Honda factory in Wuhan may well be studied by the rest of the car brands, because it is possible that when the time comes they should adopt similar measures in order to resume business.

Honda has asked to your employees to report if they have passed the Covid-19 in the last few weeks and have installed multiple body temperature control points to detect possible cases in their facilities. It also makes them fill out a form on a daily basis in which they must report if they have had a cough or have established contact with a sick person.

To reduce the risk of contagion, each worker wears a protective mask and manipulates the instruments with gloves. They ask them to always keep a meter of distance between them, although that is not always possible. The common rest areas remain closed in the wings of social distancing. To eat, people sit on properly separated stools.

Approximately 98% of the factory’s 12,000 employees have returned to their jobs and are now working more hours than ever to recover lost production. The new target is 1,237 vehicles per day, which implies an increase of 17% compared to the figures prior to the health crisis. The company assures that it has not had any positive since its reopening.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.