The Honda Civic debuts an aggressive body kit inspired by the future Type R

The Japanese firm has already presented the line of body accessories for the new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, with which the Japanese compact shows its more sporty and aggressive appearance, in addition to certain touches that are reminiscent of the prototypes of the future Type R.

The vast majority of media have agreed to point out that the appearance of the new generation of Honda Civic is too sober, especially in comparison with that of its more immediate predecessors. The premiere of the Honda Accord features has meant that the new Civic 2022 range has a noticeably simpler look and for some, even bland.

Although surely many they will change their minds when they see the new body kit that the Japanese firm has prepared for this new generation of the compact and that has been presented on the hatchback body, giving it a much more sporty and aggressive image.

Larger wheels and a fairly high spoiler reminiscent of the Type R prototypes.

The most prominent and striking elements of this new kit are the wheels and the spoiler. The former are a new Very sporty looking 18-inch 5 split-spoke aluminum set, while the spoiler is quite high and reminds us of the one that the development prototypes of the future generation of the Honda Civic Type R have mounted so far. Regarding the trunk lid, it makes us think of these development prototypes.

In addition to these elements, we find new caps on the side mirrors and a new front lower lip. Honda has also launched a series of aesthetic accessories designed to personalize the model with such technological elements as a projection of the model’s emblem on the ground, next to the doors. New interior carpets and ambient lighting systems are also available.

Made in japan

For the moment these accessories are only available in the Japanese market, where these lines of personalization have great acceptance. So it is not to be expected that they will reach other markets, not at least the complete accessories offer.