The Honda also worries Marc Márquez

04/21/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Marc Márquez finished his long-awaited return to MotoGP last weekend in seventh position. The best Honda in the final classification of the Portuguese GP. 518 days after seeing his last checkered flag, November 17, 2019 in Valencia, the Cervera driver finished a race again and took a new step in his rehabilitation. An emotional and absolute success.

But once assimilated the accumulation of sensations that he experienced in Portimao, it is necessary to consider what worries Márquez from now on. His injured arm withstood the stress of 25 laps of the race with no problems and regaining his physical tone is only a matter of time. Marc will be back to one hundred percent very soon, but what about his motorcycle?. There is something about the 2021 Honda that does not quite convince him and this is what the eight-time world champion confessed.

“There is something about this bike that I can’t quite see clearly. There have been several crashes with this Honda that we are not understanding too much & rdquor ;, he commented Marquez. He put the ‘finger on the sore’ after throughout the weekend at the Algarve circuit the other three pilots of the winged brand fell to the ground: Takaaki Nakagami, Àlex Márquez and his partner Pol Espargaró.His brother Àlex was ‘spit’ on the RC213V in a tremendous ‘highside’ during the third free practice in Portimao: “In FP3 I was not scared, but when you see Jorge Martín fall and, when I started my fast lap, my brother’s flying in front of me in turn 3, well I said” I finished the return, I finish the training & rdquor ;, explained Marc. A summary to reflect on and more so considering that the World Cup comes to Jerez next week, the scene in which last year Marc suffered the most severe fall and injury of his sports career.

In the first three grands prix of the 2021 season there have already been 31 crashes and Honda leads the ranking along with Ducati, with eleven for each constructor. However, it should be noted that Honda has four motorcycles on the grid and Ducati, six, with which the percentage of incidents of the Japanese manufacturer is much higher.

That Honda is a critical bike is no secret. Dani Pedrosa he was the last pilot apart from Marquez to win with it. Jorge Lorenzo gave up without exhausting his second year of contract already Pol Espargaro it is costing you. “It is a motorcycle that I have known since 2013. It was a ready-made motorcycle and it has evolved, although this weekend in Portugal I did not start with my base, because on this circuit I had no references. I started with the bike that Bradl was riding. In FP4 I put the set-up that Pol and Álex were using, which is what the Honda technicians told me was working better this year. But now we have to adapt it to my style, because in a year new things arrive and we have to try everything & rdquor ;, explains ’93’.