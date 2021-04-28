The homeless call to concentrate in front of the social gym of Sant Pau in Barcelona to avoid their eviction

The Sant Pau social gym in the Raval district of Barcelona has so far escaped eviction after several attempts to carry it out in recent years, and wants to achieve it once again. A launch of this space is scheduled again on Friday, which during the pandemic has become a point of reference for the homeless in the city, which is why the Homeless People’s Union has called this Wednesday on Barcelona to concentrate at seven in the morning in front of its entrance to avoid it.

“We are the below, the forgotten, and today we have decided to get up “, Lluis, a member of the organization, has affirmed. And he added: “We are dying, and our lives are going”, after recalling that since the first state of alarm by the Covid 22 homeless have died in Barcelona.

For his part, Santi González, a gym worker, has pointed out that during the pandemic the gym has opened its doors for free to homeless people and has offered them 55,000 shower services and changes of clothes, as well as 40,000 meals.

(More information, soon)