Much ado About Nothing. The second vice president Pablo Iglesias He announced to hype and cymbal that he put himself in front of a special device to, among other measures, give daily food, drink and hygiene kits for the homeless who live in Spain. However, the beggars are still waiting for your help.

After the disappointment of his ambitious plan to alleviate the drama of deaths in nursing homes across the country, Iglesias returns to defraud a vulnerable group. These are the 40,000 people who sleep every night on the streets of Spain, according to the estimate of the Federation of Associations and Help Centers for Outcasts. The weakest part of society betrayed and used to obtain political returns.

As reported by sources consulted by the Social Samur of Madrid consulted by OKDIARIO, homeless people in the capital have not received these kits that the leader of Podemos promised. The announcement in style was in a press conference held at the Palacio de La Moncloa on March 19. A few days earlier, the Iglesias team had already advanced this plan in a press release, which has not been carried out as expected.

Four unfulfilled goals

Iglesias promised that “the contingency fund will be used to assist homeless people who are also a particularly vulnerable group in the current health emergency.” He breathed illusion in this group when he promised to «make a shock reinforcement of Social Services to assist homeless people with the support of the Armed Forces, fulfilling, as we have already communicated in recent days, four objectives ».

Beggars in the Plaza Mayor in Madrid during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: EP)

These four purposes were: «The first, to constitute units that daily deliver a hygiene, food and drink kit homeless people, explain preventive measures, measure the temperature and guide them if necessary, “he said.

Second, enable soup kitchens to give takeaway food. In third place, strengthening of centers for homeless people with health personnel who provide them with protective equipment, monitor the health of the social care team and residents, take preventive measures, identify possible infections and isolate or refer potential affected persons to another center. “

And finally, “fourth, enable spacious as has already been done, for example, at Ifema in Madrid to house, guarantee hygiene and food, and attend to the homeless with social and health professionals with the possibility of isolation areas for those affected ”.

“No sign”

However, the Ifema device was launched by the Families, Equality and Social Welfare area of ​​the City of Madrid and the Ministry of Defence through the Military Emergency Unit (UME). However, in this device there has been no no sign of help announced by the Second Vice Presidency and Ministry of Social Rights.

«Iglesias announced with great fanfare that he was going to do many things, but has not done anything. We had help from the UME to set up the special devices for Ifema and the Samaranch sports center, and they are still carrying out disinfection work. The vice president went on to promise food and hygiene kits of which it was never known again », indicate sources consulted by OKDIARIO.

This newspaper has contacted the Government, which, for the moment, prefers not to comment on this matter.