The Holocaust was also against the gypsies and today is the day you remember it

A group of women raise Gypsy flags in Auschwitz-Birkenau, during a tribute to the victims in 2019 (Photo: ALIK KEPLICZ via .)

This August 2 is the European Gypsy Holocaust Commemoration Day. because yes, because there was, although it is practically unknown: it is estimated that the Nazis exterminated 500,000 Roma, approximately 75% of the population that existed in Europe at that time.

Despite the scale of the massacre, the drama has little presence in the history books and also in the collective consciousness of Europeans, hence the need to remember the past with an official remembrance day.

The chosen date refers to August 2, 1944, when around 3,000 Roma women, children and elderly people were murdered in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. It is the most conservative estimate, which some researchers raise even higher.

The vast majority of the camp’s prisoners die of hunger, disease and violence. The night of August 2-3, 1944 becomes the “horrible climax” of the racist persecution of the gypsies, says historian Karola Fings, who has compiled testimonies from those gypsies. The SS dismantled the camp and killed 4,300 people – according to their data – who scream and cry, a day of horror of the genocide of the gypsy people, the porraimos, in the Romani language.

Wherever the National Socialists advanced in Europe, the gypsies were persecuted and fought for their survival. Many were killed, in camps or in executions. “This varied depending on the occupation policy and the allies,” says Karola Fings.

In German-occupied Poland, in addition to the death camps, there are about 180 known sites of massacres. Also in the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, “most of the victims were not killed in concentration camps, but shot on the spot.”

In Germany, explains the DW, genocide was denied for decades. The perpetrators in the police continued the racist search with the Nazi archives. They prevented the persecution from being recognized, which was an additional trauma for the survivors, which also weighed on the second and third generations, says Karola Fings.

Read more

The historian was a member of the Independent Commission on Anti-Ziganism. In addition to the clear recognition of the genocide and the clarification by a truth commission, he says, there must also be financial compensation, not only in Germany: “This concerns those who live in other countries, especially in Eastern Europe, who they were completely excluded from compensation after 1945 ”.

In Spain, the book Holocaust gitano, by María Sierra, professor of Contemporary History at the University of Seville, is a reference, which explains that “families were separated; adults and children, sterilized; the assets were expropriated from them; they were assigned to slave labor; they were used from medical guinea pigs; German army units were shooting them as they advanced and they were sent to the death camps. All this, due to the fact that they are gypsies ”, as he explained to La Vanguardia.

The European Commission has remembered these days the Roma victims of the Holocaust and has ratified its commitment to equality, inclusion and participation of this ethnic group. “Remembering the persecution of the Roma is a collective European duty that reminds us of the need to confront their persistent discrimination,” stated in a joint statement the President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, the Vice President of Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourová, and the Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli.

In the statement, the EC representatives stressed that “hatred and violence for racial reasons and ethnic profiling have no place in the Union, built on respect for fundamental rights.”

They also urged Member States to commit to the EU Strategic Framework for Roma on equality, inclusion and participation,

“Together we can make the European Union more equal, particularly for members of its main ethnic minority,” the manifesto stated.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE