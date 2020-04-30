© FACES

Since a pandemic was declared, coronavirus seriously slowed the film industry and many productions had to be postponed. Now the Oscars awards, the most prestigious in Hollywood, also had to make changes for the ceremony in 2021.

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a significant series of changes to its rigid regulations, including the possibility that a film not released in theaters but via streaming is eligible for the Oscars.

“The Academy Board of Governors has approved the campaign rules and regulations for the 93rd Academy Awards. The devastating pandemic of covid-19 forced the closure of all the cinemas in Los Angeles County as of Monday, March 16, 2020, ”they announced in their official statement. “Until further notice, and only for the 93rd year of the Awards, films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially available on a commercial broadcast service or VOD may qualify in the Best Film categories and in each specific category” they added.

In addition, another measure includes the possibility of expanding the number of qualified theaters “beyond Los Angeles County to include locations in additional metropolitan areas of the United States: New York City; Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami , Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia (…) lThe Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a movie theater. Our commitment to that has not changed and is unwavering. However, the historically tragic covid-19 pandemic requires this temporary exception to our award eligibility rules. The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever. ”

For its part, and as previously announced, the transmission of the 93rd installment of the Oscars is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, February 28, 2021 although “any updated information on the program will be shared later,” the statement ends.