The Holicity Board of Directors Asks Shareholders to Vote TODAY to Support the Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.

Special Holicity Shareholders Meeting Scheduled to Begin June 30 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Holicity Inc. (“Holicity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOL) issued the following statement to Holicity shareholders reiterating the recommendation of Holicity’s Board of Directors in favor of the transaction with Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, dated February 2, 2021, between Astra, Holicity and Holicity Merger Sub Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Holicity (the “Combination Agreement of business”).

Holicity Inc. is scheduled to hold a special shareholders meeting at 8:00 am ET on June 30, 2021 to approve a business combination with Astra Space, Inc. We asked shareholders who owned shares in Holicity Inc on May 24, 2021 (the date of registration) who cast their vote so that their shares can be represented at the June 30 meeting. Your vote is extremely important; closing the business combination cannot be possible without your support. The deadline to vote online is today,, June 29, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Shareholder participation has been important; however, if a sufficient number of shares are not voted on before the deadline, a quorum may not be reached at the special meeting and therefore the business combination will be delayed. A higher percentage of retail investors presents a unique challenge for us to reach out to shareholders who may not be used to the voting process at special meetings. “Retail investors don’t always understand how important it can be to vote, even a small number of shares, to successfully complete a merger like this,” said Randy Russell, Chief Investment Officer at Holicity. “We believe this transaction is for the benefit of our shareholders, and it is critical that everyone has the opportunity to vote to meet this goal.”

If a shareholder wants to be part of this process, they should contact their brokers to learn how to cast their vote, or visit www.holicity.inc.

Shareholders may also contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Holicity’s authorized representative, by phone at (800) 662-5200 or by email at [email protected] for assistance with voting or if they have any question.

We want to thank you for your continued support towards Holicity.

Important information about the Business Combination and where to find it

In connection with the proposed Business Combination, the Company publicly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) on May 3. of 2021 (Entry # 333-255703), which includes a proxy statement / prospectus, and other related documents, which will be both the proxy statement that will be distributed to the holders of common shares of the Company in connection with the application of the Company’s powers for the vote of the Company’s shareholders regarding the Business Combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus regarding the offer and sale of the Company’s securities for issue in the Business Combination. The Enrollment Statement became effective on June 4, 2021. Company shareholders and other interested persons are encouraged to read the proxy statement / prospectus included in the Registration Statement and the amendments thereto, as these materials will contain important information about the parties to the Business Combination Agreement, the Company and the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement / prospectus was mailed to the Company’s shareholders on or about June 7, 2021, from the date of registration to be established to vote on the Business Combination and other matters that described in the Declaration of Enrollment. Shareholders may obtain copies of the proxy statement / prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference into the proxy statement / prospectus, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at sec.report or they may submit a application to: Holicity Inc., 2300 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033; Attention: Craig McCaw, Executive Director, (425) 278-7100.

Participants in the application

The Company and its directors and officers may be considered participants in the request for powers of the Company’s shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in the Company can be found in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, which was initially filed with the SEC on July 17, 2020. and it is available for free. toll-free on the SEC’s website at sec.gov or by applying to Holicity Inc., 2300 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033, Attention: Secretary, (425) 278-7100. The Registration Statement contains additional information about the interests of those participants.

Astra and its directors and officers may also be considered participants in the request for powers of the Company’s shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information about their interests in the Business Combination is included in the Registration Statement.

Forward-looking statements

This updated Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results The Company and Astra may differ from your expectations, estimates and projections, and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words like “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “try”, “plan”, “can”, “will”, “could”, “should” , “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continues” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, by way of illustration, the expectations of the Company and Astra regarding the future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business Combination and the mergers, the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the Business Combination, and the mergers, and the timing of the termination of the Business Combination and mergers. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and Astra and are difficult to predict. The Company and Astra advise readers not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which only state what has been said as of their dates. The Company and Astra do not assume or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly communicate updates or revisions to forward-looking statements made to reflect any changes in expectations or in the events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Contacts

Astra

Media

[email protected]

Investors

[email protected]

Carolyn bass

Market Street Partners

[email protected]

Holicity

Media

Todd wolfenbarger

[email protected]

+1 (801) 244-9600