The hoax that the DGT denies about vehicles without ITV

No, the DGT does not fine vehicles that have not passed the ITV and are not in circulation. Another very different thing is if you do not have the compulsory insurance contracted.

June 7, 2021 (12:40 CET)

Does the DGT fine parked cars that have not passed the ITV? Photo: iStock

Pass the ITV to the vehicle when it corresponds is required and it is included in the General Vehicle Regulations. Depending on the type of vehicle, the periodicities change: for example, in passenger cars the first ITV is four years after its registration, then every two years until the decade, when it is already mandatory on an annual basis.

Eye, Passing the ITV is mandatory whether you drive the vehicle or not. If you have it parked on the street or in a garage, it is still mandatory: yes, just as has denied the DGT to our colleagues from autos.net, You will not be fined if you leave the car parked on the street without having passed the corresponding ITV.

But keep one thing in mind: if the legal deadline to pass the inspection passes, you must take the vehicle to the ITV station by tow truck or by other means, because If you circulate with the vehicle without the passed ITV and an agent stops you or they give you a traffic ticket, then you will be subject to a penalty for this reason.

How often you have to pass the ITV in Spain depending on the type of vehicle.

DGT thus denies a hoax that circulated on the Internet and that said that if you left your car parked on the street without the ITV, the agents could still fine you. The latter is not true; however, keep in mind that, If that same car parked on the street does not have the compulsory insurance contracted, then you can be fined.

This is a very important problem in Spain: We recently told you that, according to data from AECA-ITV, more than two and a half million vehicles in Spain circulate without the ITV and with expired insurance; that is, 8 percent of the automobile fleet in our country. Remember that the ITV is an essential element, since it has the function of ensure that all vehicles on the road meet minimum safety and environmental requirements. For its part, the insurance guarantees to be able to cover, at least, damages to third parties in the event of an accident.

Driving without either of these two mandatory elements is considered serious or very serious offense: the fine for not having the ITV up to date carries a fine of between 200 and 500 euros; in the case of the sanction for not have the mandatory insurance in force, he from 601 to 3,005 euros.