A series of publications with rumors about empty coffins or stones, amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, has been circulating on social networks in recent weeks. False information and images and news from previous years massively shared seek to minimize or contest the current scenario of deaths due to covid-19, a disease caused by the virus, in Brazil.

“Empty buried coffins in SP and Amazonas. Pits open only for #globolixo to exercise bad characterism (later grounded). It is not only in these two states, no, there is more there,” wrote a man on his Facebook profile. The text is accompanied by two images of empty and open coffins. There were more than 1,900 shares in the publication, made on April 30.

But according to Agência Lupa, specialized in checking information, one of the photos is of a coffin abandoned on the side of the road more than two years ago, between the municipalities of Arari and Vitória do Mearim, in Maranhão. The other image is of an abandoned coffin in João Pessoa, Paraíba, in August 2015.

A survey found that 30% of the most shared videos and photos about the new coronavirus in WhatsApp groups last week were fake news about empty coffins. The data are from the Monitor groups of the Political Debate in the Digital Environment, from the University of São Paulo (USP), and Elections Without Fake, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), in a verification made in more than 500 groups of the conversation application.

“These false news make people discredit the information that we pass on. Many people think that our information about the deaths is false. This disturbs us too much”, reports a nurse from Manaus, who asked not to be identified. Amazonas, which faces a collapse in the health system, is usually one of the most cited in fake news.

Philosopher Pablo Ortellado, a professor at USP, tells BBC News Brasil that the sharing of fake news in the current context of the pandemic is part of negative actions about the new coronavirus. “It is as if the real news was to ’cause terrorism’ in the population. We can see that the people who most believe in these fake news are those who are least in social isolation,” he says.

False news that causes panic, especially in the current context of the pandemic, defames someone or accuses without evidence can end in legal punishment.

The fake news

This Thursday (7), Brazil surpassed the mark of 9,000 killed by the new coronavirus. More than 135,000 cases have been reported. In the past three days, the daily death figures have reached 600.

Faced with the current pandemic scenario in the country, fake news becomes an obstacle to people’s awareness of Sars-Cov-2, the official name of the new coronavirus.

“Fake news is always harmful, especially at this time. Generating this noise in the correct information harms the population that most needs help. This makes those less educated and less able to interpret things like burial coffins happening empty, “says Patrícia Blanco, president of Instituto Palavra Aberta, an NGO that works to defend freedom of expression and has initiatives to combat disinformation.

The news about alleged bodyless coffins was reinforced by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). She stated, in an interview with journalist José Luiz Datena, that in Ceará there are cases of empty buried coffins in the middle of the pandemic. According to her, the statement is confirmed by a photo of a “girl carrying a coffin with a little finger”, as if she were staging a funeral.

Zambelli did not provide any evidence on the claim. He later said that he received the images of the supposed empty coffins through two people, but gave no further details.

The statements of the deputy caused indignation in the government of Ceará, which classified them as inconsequential and stated that she will go to court against the parliamentarian. “Such statements are an insult to health professionals from Ceará and disrespect to the families of the victims, who are already suffering at this very difficult time,” said a disapproval note from the Ceará government.

Although Zambelli does not detail, one of the fake news that has gone viral in recent weeks shows precisely a woman who is carrying a coffin at her fingertips. In the comments on the image, they said the coffin was empty, so she wouldn’t have to make any efforts. Agência Lupa, however, showed that the image was modified. The original, published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, was cut to hide that the coffin was resting on an improvised table.

Propagating misinformation

For researchers, there are cases of fake news created by people who really believe in it. However, experts say that much of the lying news comes from people with the aim of spreading misinformation, aware that what they are sharing is not true.

“A good part of these fake news are created to reinforce those ideas that the person defends. One of the strategies is to have videos and audios with many accents, from different regions of the country, to generate the conviction that that really is a reality and happens in several places “, says Ortellado, from USP.

According to the philosopher, one of the main means of the emergence of these false news is WhatsApp. “It is an application that cannot be fully monitored, as there are many private groups, whose contents are encrypted. So, it is practically impossible to find out where that fake news started,” he explains.

In reality the number of deaths by covid-19 increases every day

In many cases, sharing fake news is not considered a criminal act. However, the consequences of the false news can be assessed by authorities and culminate in lawsuits.

False news that causes panic, especially in the current context of the pandemic, can end in punishment. “It can be framed as a criminal offense for causing panic or turmoil. If this statement of burying empty coffins generates panic, the person can be held responsible for that and can be fined through the payment of basic food baskets”, details lawyer Marcelo Crespo, PhD in Law from the University of São Paulo (USP) and specialist in Digital Law.

“In addition to criminal misdemeanor, a fake news can be characterized as a crime against honor, if you attribute that lie to someone, and the person responsible for the false news can answer for insult and defamation. It can also be a case of libelous denunciation, which happens if the person says something without having any proof and the authorities start to investigate “, adds the expert.

Defamation sentences range from three months to one year of detention, while those for injury range from one to six months. On the other hand, for libelous accusations, he can face up to eight years in prison.

Experts advise that it is important for people to be careful when informing themselves. Identify the source of the news – many of the fake news have no clear authorship – and the date of the information are key items. “There are many old photos and news, such as cases of empty coffins in previous years, which are used now as if they were current and related to the coronavirus,” says Blanco, from Instituto Palavra Aberta.

Police case

This week, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais opened an investigation to investigate a video in which a woman claims that coffins are being buried with stones in Belo Horizonte. In the recording, she says that local authorities want to increase data on deaths by covid-19 in the municipality. She mentions the mayor of the mining capital, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), as one of those responsible.

“Here in Minas, a very funny case is happening, mainly in Belo Horizonte. A lot of people are burying with the coronavirus. The family itself is burying, because it is not giving time for the gravediggers to bury, so as not to have crowds of people. dig up the coffins to see if it was coronavirus. Do you know what’s inside the coffin? Stone and wood. Clowning, don’t you? “, says the woman, in a video that went viral on social media.

The Minas Gerais Civil Police said they checked her statement and found that the video contained false news. As a result, the woman could face libelous accusations, defamation against municipal public authority and also the criminal misdemeanor of producing panic and turmoil.

“People must be aware when it comes to producing or propagating any type of information on social networks. Attitudes in virtual life also have consequences in” real life “, and may be responsible for crimes of injury, slander or other more serious ones. the slanderous denunciation like this case that is being investigated “, declared the delegate Wagner Sales, who is investigating the case.

After the police opened the investigation, Valdete Zanco, responsible for the statements, made a new video to apologize. “I want to ask forgiveness for the mayor of BH, for the governor, for the state and for all the families that were saddened by all that. It wasn’t my intention. I didn’t propagate it, but I want to say that I’m sorry, I suffered a lot and I’m here to apologize “, said the woman.

In a statement, her defense said that Valdete had presented himself to the Jacutinga police station, in the south of Minas Gerais, and made himself available to the police. She argued that she saw on Facebook a post about empty coffins in Belo Horizonte and then heard a customer, from the store where she works, comment on the same subject. As a result, according to lawyer Alexsander Pereira, she believed the story to be true and recorded the video. The woman justified that the purpose was only to inform people close to her, but the recording started to be massively shared.

The case is still under investigation by the Minas Gerais Civil Police.

