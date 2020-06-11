Tigers will have the first pick of the draft | Mark Cunningham / .
The Major Leagues have been the scene of nascent talent in recent years. Ronald Acuña Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Pete Alonso; among others confirm it. This year is expected to be no exception.
The 2020 MLB Draft will concentrate a host of talent and the next Mike Trout is expected to be in that class. Spencer Torkelson could become a player for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday with the first overall pick.
Spencer Torkelson, 1B Arizona State University, who will be the first pick in the #MLB draft tonight, will be taken by the Detroit Tigers.
An empowered Arizona State first baseman who has become the top prospect in the draft. The Tigers don’t have a first baseman in their minor league system with the projection to replace Miguel Cabrera.
Spencer Torkelson is the best player in this recruitment, who holds the harvest of college players as a fortress last year. First baseman Arizona State has the tools to make his major league arrival in less than a year.
Torkelson demonstrated that he has power potential capable of changing any franchise after racking up 54 home runs in 129 games.
The 6-foot-205-pound boy is considered the best prospect by Baseball America, thanks to his excellent hitting ability, focus, and plate discipline. He also has incredible bat speed and is anticipated to have a high OBP as well, thanks to his excellent ability to pass bad pitches.
It is shaping up as selection # 1.
Today is the MLB draft and Spencer Torkelson is one of the favorites to be the # 1 pick in the 2020 draft.
Would be chosen by the Detroit Tigers, Torkelson serves as 1B and comes from Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/zRjMurJDsS
This year, according to Scout reports, he became an above-average defender at first base thanks to his agility and good hands with a strong work ethic to keep improving.
ESPN has called it the “safest choice” in the draft and will surely be the first to be chosen this Wednesday night.