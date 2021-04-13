The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard launches trailer and advances its premiere date

By now in the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers are already used to news of premiere delays or even the cancellation of theatrical releases and their replacement by streaming premieres. However, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has given the surprise of this season, as it has not only released a new trailer, but also advanced its release date two months ahead of schedule (via Collider).

The film distributed by Lionsgate had been delayed a year due to the pandemic and its release was scheduled for August 20, 2021, however, it was recently announced that the premiere was moving to June 16, so fans of the 2017 film – Hard to Care – 39% – will be able to enjoy this new adventure sooner.

In this way Ryan Reynolds (Squad 6 – 70%, Deadpool – 84%) and Samuel L. Jackson (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Captain Marvel – 60%) will reprise their roles as Michael Bryce, a triple-A former executive protection agent and CIA officer, and Darius Kincaid, one of the world’s most famous hitmen, in a film that promises laughs, suspenseful moments and lots of action. Here is the newly released trailer and the official synopsis:

The world’s deadliest couple, bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced to act by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is pushed to the brink by his two most dangerous protégés, the trio gets into a global plot and soon discovers that they are all that stands between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Morgan Freeman also joins in the fun and deadly mayhem … well, you’ll have to see it.

Salma Hayek (Eternals, Partners in War – 12%), who also appeared in the first film, returns in this sequel to play Sonia Kincaid, Darius’s wife. However, now he will get much more screen time, something that will surely thrill fans of the franchise, whom his character conquered.

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory – 96%, Dolittle – 28%) and Morgan Freeman (The Comeback Trail – 50%, Agent Under Fire – 57%) also join this new film; the first to play the vindictive and powerful madman, while the character of the second is still unknown. What is certain is that for this sequel much more was invested in putting together a more complete and first-rate cast, so the result could be very pleasant.

While the first film was harshly criticized by film specialists due to its clichéd plot and lack of inspiration, the reality is that the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson was what made it possible for a sequel to be cast and heavily cast. more powerful, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard looks promising.

This is how this new film will be released after Jackson releases Spiral next month and two months before Reynolds does the same with Free Guy in August, so both actors will have a few months full of work and action.

