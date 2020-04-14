On April 21, 2010, the Mexican authorities captured one of the key members of the Beltrán Leyva brothers’ cartel: Gerardo Álvarez Vázquez alias “El Indio” or “El Chayan”, who by then had already made a name for himself in the world of drug trafficking.

“El Chayán” fell after a confrontation with elements of the Army in the municipality of Huixquilucan in the State of Mexico, contiguous to the Aztec capital.

Álvarez Vázquez he was accused of allegedly controlling drug trafficking in the Huixquilucan and Naucalpan areas in the State of Mexico; Morelos; and Acapulco and the Costa Grande, in Guerrero. In addition to contesting the command of the criminal organization to which he belonged along with Edgar Valdez Villareal, “La Barbie”, Héctor Beltrán Leyva “El H” and Sergio Villareal Barragán “El Grande”.

As “El Indio” was further investigated a protected witness assured at the time that the drug trafficker and former Miss Universe Alicia Machado He had had a romantic relationship, which gave rise to versions that the daughter of the now actress was the product of her romance with him.

The same witness said that the christening of the minor was attended by various drug lords such as Arturo Beltrán Leyva “The boss,” his brother Héctor Beltrán, as well as “La Barbie.”

The also model did not deny it at the time until 2016 when the scandal of the meeting erupted scandal of the meeting between Kate del Castillo and the drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, in Sinaloa.

“There is going to be a government resolution where it will be made clear once and for all, that I have never, in my life, had a connection of any kind, neither had nor to have (with the drug dealer)So that is something that makes me very happy and what is being worked on, coming soon, “said Machado.

“The things that my daughter’s father can do legally or unlawfully has nothing to do with me,” he stressed on that occasion.

Nevertheless, the issue has continued to haunt the former Venezuelan Miss Universe who last week publicly introduced her daughter’s father, businessman Rafael Hernández Linares, he said, to end any type of speculation.

The occasion she chose to “introduce” her daughter’s father after years of speculation, dimes and diretes, was a casual visit to the supermarket during this quarantine period due to the coronavirus.

Smiling and relaxed, The Miss Universe of 1996 was the one who decided to put an end to the suspicions and reveal the unknown for the curious who have questioned it so many times.

“Here for those who don’t sleep. I present to you the father of my daughter. Happy? Ready. The father of my children. Together making the super for our princess. Blessings. ”Was the message from the former beauty queen.

One of the most remembered statements of the Mexican drug trafficker is when he stated before the Public Ministry: “I lost count of how many I have killed.”

In January 2019, the United States government gave up asking for his extradition, Since the nineties he accused him of trafficking and production of methamphetamines, in addition to offering $ 2 million for his capture.

His case had been one of the most tortuous for US justice, since the accusation dates from 1997 and from then until 2010, he was detained in Mexico three times for the purpose of extradition, based on the same file, and then released.

Nevertheless, in Mexico, “El Indio” or “El Chayan” is imprisoned in the Altiplano federal prison, as he is subject to three trials for crimes, including organized crime, with the purpose of committing the crimes of qualified homicide and against health, and carrying weapons for the exclusive use of the Army.